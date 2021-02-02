Class 4A Blog: Breaking down the current region standings

Region 2 is the largest region in the classification with nine teams and it has been highly competitive so far. No. 1 ranked Spencer is currently at the top of the standings with a 4-0 region record, but the Greenwave still have games against Kendrick, Shaw, LaGrange and Carver-Columbus on the slate. Hardaway fell 62-58 to Spencer back on Jan. 22—showcasing the previously-mentioned competiveness of the region. The Hawks are 3-1 in region play and will close out their schedule against Shaw, Carver-Columbus, Jordan and LaGrange. LaGrange is 2-1 and recently fell 55-53 to Columbus—which is 3-2 following its back-to-back losses to Spencer and Hardaway. Shaw beat Carver, but fell 49-24 to LaGrange. These results suggest that there will be a major battle between Region 2′s top tier when it comes to locking down playoff berths later this month.

In the four-team Region 3, New Hampstead is at the top of the standings with a 3-0 record, while Islands, Benedictine and Jenkins all share a 1-2 record. New Hampstead is yet to lose within the classification this season and will have an opportunity to complete a clean sweep in the next week when the Phoenix square off with its trio of region counterparts one more time.