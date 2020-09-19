Class 4A Blog: Benedictine tops Brunswick, Region 1 & 4 remain winless

Benedictine jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off host Brunswick’s comeback attempt to improve to 3-0 its 21-16 victory. LeShon Brooks put the Cadets on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter and then Justin Thomas scored on a 14-yard carry on 4th-and-4 to push the lead to 14-0. Brunswick brought it within 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Thomas added his second rushing score of the first half to build the lead to 21-7. Brunswick shrunk the deficit to 21-10 before the half with a 38-yard field goal. The score held until the final minute of the third quarter when Brunswick’s KJ Lee found Xavier Bean for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 21-16. Brunswick had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but fumbled at the Benedictine 18-yard-line and the Cadets ran out the clock.

Flowery Branch quarterback David Renard connected with Sal Sengson for the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of the Falcons' home game against Hall County rival Gainesville in a 29-11 win. The Red Elephants took a 22-21 lead with a touchdown and two-point conversion — both from quarterback Gionni Williams to Samaj Brown — with 2:20 left to play, but Flowery Branch drove quickly to set up the go-ahead score. It was Renard’s third touchdown pass of the night; the first (23 yards) went to Baxley O’Brien to make it 7-0 in the first quarter and the second (21 yards) was hauled in by Connor Larson for a 14-7 lead at halftime. Myles Ivey rushed for a 5-yard score to give Flowery Branch a 21-7 lead in the third quarter before Gainesville scored back-to-back touchdowns to take the lead. In addition to his touchdown pass, Gainesville’s Williams rushed for the 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.