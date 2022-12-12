Class 4A Blog: Benedictine retains its crown, staves off deep collection of contenders

“I feel great and I’m so proud of these guys and what they have overcome to make it back-to-back,” said Benedictine head coach Danny Britt. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a game quite like that for the defense to come back and rise up like they did is unbelievable. …I’m so proud of them. We lost a big group last year and this team came back hungry and to have this type of success is unbelievable. …Resilience is what this group is about. We’ve been through a lot of adversity and they refused to let it stop them and you saw it there at the end.”

Neither offense was able to get in a rhythm for most of the first half and the game’s first scoring opportunity came on a 46-yard field goal attempt by Asher Sigmon that bounced off the right upright and failed to get the Cadets on the board. Benedictine finally broke the scoreless game open in the final minute of the half on a trick play that saw starting quarterback Luke Kromenhoek hand off to Houston Jackson on the reverse and the backup quarterback (Jackson) throwing a perfect 19-yard touchdown pass to Za’Quan Bryan to make it 7-0 at the half.