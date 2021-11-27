Class 4A Blog: Benedictine, North Oconee, Carver-Columbus, Cedartown stack intriguing semifinals

The most noteworthy result is likely Benedictine’s 24-21 home win over defending state champion Marist. Quarterback Holden Geriner threw three touchdown passes to lead Benedictine past visiting Marist in a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 4A. The second-ranked Cadets broke a 14-14 halftime tie with a Hudson Grove 37-yard field goal and a 20-yard scoring strike from Geriner to Justin Thomas, giving them a 24-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. Quinn Gooding pulled Marist to within 24-21 thanks to a 12-yard run with more than four minutes remaining, but Benedictine ran out the clock on its next possession. Geriner also threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Thomas in the first quarter and a 9-yarder to Za’Quan Bryan in the second. Gooding finished with two touchdowns for the War Eagles, who also got one from Champ Davis on a 9-yard run.

The Cadets’ opponent North Oconee posted a 29-24 win over Bainbridge. The Titans’ win puts them through to the semifinals for the first time in school history. North Oconee led 15-14 heading into the half on the back of a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from Khalil Barnes and Dom Elder, and an early third-quarter field goal gave Bainbridge its only lead of the game. The Titans responded with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Max Wilson later in the third and Barnes’ second score of the night, coming in the fourth, to secure the win. On defense, safeties Jack Fabris and Brett Biga each had one interception for the Titans.