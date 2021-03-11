Class 4A Blog: Baldwin boys, Carver girls capture state crowns in Macon

Fayette County (18-12) was led by Terry Brown with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tariq Mumphery added 11 points, and Banks had eight points and seven rebounds. Banks only played a couple minutes in the first half after getting hit near the right eye and requiring stitches.

“I’m so proud of these kids because they work so hard,” Baldwin head coach Anthony Webb told the AJC. “The kids said they used to come over here when they were little and watch games at the Macon Coliseum. Now they got the opportunity to play for a state championship. “The atmosphere caught a lot of them off guard because they’d never been here. A lot of them were nervous, but they finally settled down and played.”