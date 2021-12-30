Class 4A Blog: A look at the top girls teams, players

As for the rest of the classification, Jefferson, Fayette County, Mays, Spencer, Monroe, Bainbridge, Miller Grove and Marist have all earned consideration in the polls. Jefferson is 10-1 and its only loss came to Class 7A Mill Creek (62-53) on Dec. 11. The Dragons are off to a 3-0 start in Region 8 and look like the favorite for the top seed. Fayette County has battled a tough schedule and is 5-5, but the team’s only Class 4A loss came to McDonough (63-49) back on Nov. 30. The Tigers will visit McDonough on Jan. 11 for a rematch and they are led by senior Kaleb Banks—who has led the way with 26 ppg and 9 rebounds per game this season.

Mays is 9-2 and has played a very competitive schedule this year. The Raiders’ only two losses were a 60-59 loss to Chapel Hill and a 72-62 overtime loss to rival Stephenson. Mykell Williams (18.9 ppg) and Saulamon Evans (18.3) are both juniors and have led the Raiders in scoring this year. Spencer had several offseason transfers and it looks like the Greenwave are only getting better at 7-2 and 2-0 in Region 2. Spencer has won five-straight and has no losses within Class 4A. Among the transfers that came to Spencer this season are Jhalieene Drake, Shawn Hollis, YD Scott, TJ Cochran and Vasean Moody.