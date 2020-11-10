Class 4A Blog: A look at the Top 10 heading into Week 11

Today’s blog will take a look at the classification’s top 10 programs heading into the Week 11 slate. With the exception of Stephenson, every ranked team is either coming off a victory or multiple victories heading into this week.
1. Marist (6-0, 3-0): The War Eagles have absolutely obliterated the competition this season, outscoring their six opponents by a combined 197-6. This gives Marist an offense with an 32.83 ppg average and a defense that is allowing just 1 ppg. Marist will face Miller Grove at home this Friday night before closing the season on Nov. 20 against Mays.
2. Jefferson (7-0, 3-0): Jefferson has been every bit as dominant as Marist this season and has an offense that is scoring 44.43 ppg and a defense giving up just 9.86 ppg. The Dragons will close out the season with road games against North Oconee this Friday and Madison County on Nov. 20. A victory against North Oconee (4-5, 4-1) this Friday would crown the Dragons the Region 8 champions.
3. Carver-Columbus (6-0, 6-0): The Tigers are well-deserving of the No. 3 slot this season and have outscored their competition by 40 ppg this season. That being said, Carver-Columbus faces its toughest Region 2 challengers in the next two weeks to close the season out. This Friday will pair Carver against Hardaway (7-1, 6-0) and then the Tigers will conclude the regular season against Troup (4-3, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 21. Hardaway previously defeated Troup 28-26 and so this game is the Hawks opportunity to take down Carver and win the region. A Carver win would likely mean that next week’s game against Troup would determine this year’s region champion.
4. Benedictine (6-2, 0-0): The Cadets only played one team within Class 4A this season and it was a 49-35 win over North Oconee. Their game last Friday against Beaufort (SC) was called off and as a result Benedictine’s regular season concludes with a 6-2 record.
5. Flowery Branch (6-2, 3-1): Flowery Branch is looking to secure the No. 2 seed in Region 8. The team dropped their region opener to Jefferson 40-10 and then won a thrilling 42-35 game against North Oconee to spark their ongoing 3-game win streak that has them positioned to clinch the No. 2 seed.
6. Bainbridge (5-3, 3-0): Bainbridge faced raced opponents in each of its first five games of the season and has arguably taken on the toughest schedule in all of Class 4A. The Bearcats will visit Thomas County Central (3-4, 2-1) this Friday before closing out the season at home against Monroe (0-3, 0-2). A win this week over Thomas County Central would result in the Region 1 championship going to Bainbridge.
7. Islands (5-0, 2-0): Islands is coming off a big 26-14 win over New Hampstead and will close out the remainder of its schedule against two Class 3A schools that also compete within the Savannah-based district. The Sharks will face Savannah this Friday before closing out the year against Windsor Forest.
8. Stephenson (4-1, 3-1): Stephenson lost its first game of the season against Marist this past Friday (23-0) and will close out its season on Friday against Hapeville Charter. The Jaguars' final game against Druid Hills has been cancelled and so this Friday’s matchup with the Hornets (2-3, 2-1) will determine which team will likely end up taking the No. 2 seed behind Marist in Region 6.
9. Cedartown (5-2, 3-0): Cedartown opened its year 0-2 before stringing together a 5-game winning streak that has them in position to compete for the Region 7 title. The Bulldogs will face Central-Carroll (5-2, 1-1) at home this Friday before closing out the season on the road against Heritage-Catoosa (4-4, 1-2). A win against Central-Carroll this week would guarantee Cedartown the No. 1 seed.
10. Baldwin (4-0, 4-0): Baldwin got a late start to the season, but has opened up a 4-0 start that all came in Region 4. The Braves have a bye this week and will take on Perry (4-4, 4-0) on the road on Nov. 20 where the teams will face off for this year’s Region 4 title. Perry plays Howard this Friday while Baldwin observes its bye.
