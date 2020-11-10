Class 4A Blog: A look at the Top 10 heading into Week 11

5. Flowery Branch (6-2, 3-1): Flowery Branch is looking to secure the No. 2 seed in Region 8. The team dropped their region opener to Jefferson 40-10 and then won a thrilling 42-35 game against North Oconee to spark their ongoing 3-game win streak that has them positioned to clinch the No. 2 seed.

6. Bainbridge (5-3, 3-0): Bainbridge faced raced opponents in each of its first five games of the season and has arguably taken on the toughest schedule in all of Class 4A. The Bearcats will visit Thomas County Central (3-4, 2-1) this Friday before closing out the season at home against Monroe (0-3, 0-2). A win this week over Thomas County Central would result in the Region 1 championship going to Bainbridge.

7. Islands (5-0, 2-0): Islands is coming off a big 26-14 win over New Hampstead and will close out the remainder of its schedule against two Class 3A schools that also compete within the Savannah-based district. The Sharks will face Savannah this Friday before closing out the year against Windsor Forest.

8. Stephenson (4-1, 3-1): Stephenson lost its first game of the season against Marist this past Friday (23-0) and will close out its season on Friday against Hapeville Charter. The Jaguars' final game against Druid Hills has been cancelled and so this Friday’s matchup with the Hornets (2-3, 2-1) will determine which team will likely end up taking the No. 2 seed behind Marist in Region 6.

9. Cedartown (5-2, 3-0): Cedartown opened its year 0-2 before stringing together a 5-game winning streak that has them in position to compete for the Region 7 title. The Bulldogs will face Central-Carroll (5-2, 1-1) at home this Friday before closing out the season on the road against Heritage-Catoosa (4-4, 1-2). A win against Central-Carroll this week would guarantee Cedartown the No. 1 seed.

10. Baldwin (4-0, 4-0): Baldwin got a late start to the season, but has opened up a 4-0 start that all came in Region 4. The Braves have a bye this week and will take on Perry (4-4, 4-0) on the road on Nov. 20 where the teams will face off for this year’s Region 4 title. Perry plays Howard this Friday while Baldwin observes its bye.