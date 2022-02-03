Class 4A Blog: A look at the classification’s longest active win-streaks

The McDonough, Monroe and Spencer boys teams are all set to close out the regular season this week and are carrying massive win-streaks into the upcoming region tournaments. McDonough has won 17-straight and is 21-1 on the year. The Warhawks scored a 59-35 win over Mt. Zion on Tuesday in their regular season finale and will tipoff the Region 5 tournament next week. Monroe still has a road game at Dougherty on Friday and heads into the game with a 15-game win-streak and 20-2 overall record. The Golden Tornadoes made sure that streak did not come to an end on Tuesday and held on for a 60-59 win over Westover. Monroe led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter, but that lead was cut to 36-28 at the half and Westover ended up outscoring Monroe 18-8 in the final quarter to pull within a point of forcing overtime. Senior Domonic Henderson led the way with a game-high 20 points to go with his 10 rebounds and four blocks and junior teammate Andrico Jackson finished with 15 points.
Spencer is tied with McDonough for the longest active win-streak in Class 4A at 17 games and is 19-2 on the season. The Greenwave have four games scheduled in the next week with a trip to Kendrick on Friday, a home game with Shaw on Saturday and road games at LaGrange and Carver-Columbus next week. LaGrange is currently second in the Region 2 standings with a 10-2 record behind Spencer’s 12-0 region mark and fell short 60-54 win the teams last met on Jan. 15 at Spencer. That game will be one of many to keep an eye on as the classification’s longest win-streaks are once again put to the test.
On the girls side, Pickens has the longest active-win streak at 17 games and Baldwin is the next closest at nine games as the regular season wraps up. Pickens will face Darlington on Saturday before closing out its region schedule with Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday and Cedartown on Thursday. The Dragons doubled both region opponents when they met earlier this season and so Darlington will likely be the biggest threat to snap their ongoing streak. Darlington carries an 18-4 overall record and recently defeated Calhoun 42-39. That’s notable because Calhoun served Pickens its last defeat (61-46) back on Dec. 2.
CLASS 4A REGION STANDINGS
REGION 1
BOYS
(9-0) Monroe (6-3) Westover
(6-3) Dougherty
(4-5) Bainbridge
(2-7) Cairo
(0-9) Thomas County Central
GIRLS
(6-3) Dougherty
(6-3) Monroe
(5-4) Westover
(5-4) Bainbridge
(5-4) Thomas County Central
(0-9) Cairo
REGION 2
BOYS
(12-0) Spencer
(10-2) LaGrange
(9-3) Shaw
(8-4) Hardaway
(8-5) Kendrick
(4-9) Columbus
(3-10) Troup
(2-10) Carver-Columbus
(0-13) Jordan
GIRLS
(11-0) Carver-Columbus
(11-1) Hardaway
(9-4) Troup
(7-5) Spencer
(7-5) Shaw
(5-8) Kendrick
(3-9) Jordan
(1-11) LaGrange
(1-12) Columbus
REGION 3
BOYS
(3-0) Benedictine
(2-1) New Hampstead
(1-2) Jenkins
(0-3) Islands
GIRLS
(2-1) Islands
(2-1) New Hampstead
(0-2) Jenkins
REGION 4
BOYS
(9-0) Baldwin
(6-4) Perry
(7-5) Westside
(6-5) Spalding
(5-5) Rutland
(3-7) West Laurens
(0-10) Howard
GIRLS
(9-0) Baldwin
(9-1) West Laurens
(6-5) Spalding (5-7) Westside
(4-7) Howard
(4-7) Perry
(0-10) Rutland
REGION 5
BOYS
(12-0) McDonough
(9-2) Fayette County
(5-6) Hampton
(5-6) Luella
(5-6) Riverdale
(3-8) Mt. Zion
(0-11) North Clayton
GIRLS
(11-0) Luella
(9-2) Fayette County
(7-4) Riverdale
(6-5) Mt. Zion
(4-7) North Clayton
(2-9) Hampton
(0-12) McDonough
REGION 6
BOYS
(7-3) Marist
(6-3) Druid Hills
(6-4) Miller Grove
(5-4) Hapeville Charter
(5-5) Mays
(4-5) Stephenson
(0-9) Arabia Mountain
GIRLS
(10-0) Marist
(8-1) Arabia Mountain
(4-3) Druid Hills
(2-3) Stephenson
(2-7) Miller Grove
(2-7) Mays
(0-8) Hapeville Charter
REGION 7
BOYS
(9-1) Central-Carroll
(8-3) Northwest Whitfield
(5-4) Cedartown
(5-5) Heritage-Catoosa (4-6) Pickens)
(3-7) Southeast Whitfield
(1-9) Ridgeland
GIRLS
(10-0) Pickens
(8-2) Heritage-Catoosa
(8-3) Northwest Whitfield
(5-5) Central-Carroll
(3-6) Cedartown
(1-9) Ridgeland
(0-10) Southeast Whitfield
REGION 8
BOYS
(10-1) Jefferson
(6-4) North Oconee
(6-4) Madison County
(5-5) East Hall
(4-6) Cedar Shoals
(4-7) Flowery Branch
(1-9) Chestatee
GIRLS
(10-1) Jefferson
(6-4) Chestatee
(6-4) North Oconee
(6-4) Cedar Shoals
(5-4) Chestatee
(3-7) East Hall
(3-8) Flowery Branch
(2-8) Madison County
