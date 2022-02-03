Class 4A Blog: A look at the classification’s longest active win-streaks

Spencer is tied with McDonough for the longest active win-streak in Class 4A at 17 games and is 19-2 on the season. The Greenwave have four games scheduled in the next week with a trip to Kendrick on Friday, a home game with Shaw on Saturday and road games at LaGrange and Carver-Columbus next week. LaGrange is currently second in the Region 2 standings with a 10-2 record behind Spencer’s 12-0 region mark and fell short 60-54 win the teams last met on Jan. 15 at Spencer. That game will be one of many to keep an eye on as the classification’s longest win-streaks are once again put to the test.

On the girls side, Pickens has the longest active-win streak at 17 games and Baldwin is the next closest at nine games as the regular season wraps up. Pickens will face Darlington on Saturday before closing out its region schedule with Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday and Cedartown on Thursday. The Dragons doubled both region opponents when they met earlier this season and so Darlington will likely be the biggest threat to snap their ongoing streak. Darlington carries an 18-4 overall record and recently defeated Calhoun 42-39. That’s notable because Calhoun served Pickens its last defeat (61-46) back on Dec. 2.