Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Milledgeville

“We’ve been playing together since we were five and we just click instantly,” Pierce said.

The Wildcats fought to within 41-30 with 2:22 left in the third quarter, but the Indians quickly built their lead back to 54-35 with 5:15 left in the game.

Unranked and champions of Region 5, the Wildcats were led by junior Courtney Ogden’s game-high 24 points. Ogden, a 6-foot-1 guard-forward, is a 5-star and the country’s No. 12 overall according to ESPN. She committed to Stanford in November.

“I think they’ve got a superstar, I think we’ve got a great team,” Indians coach David Dowse said. “Ogden is a fantastic talent. She’s going to get her points, but we’re not going to let anyone else score, and for the most part, that happened. We said we were going to rebound, defend and run, and I really believe there’s no one in 3A that, when we can get out and run, can run with us.”