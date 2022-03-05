Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Milledgeville

The Lumpkin County Indians are a win away from their first title in program history after using a barrage of 3-pointers to beat the Westminster Wildcats 64-42 on Saturday at Georgia College.
The top-ranked Indians (29-1) will play the winner of the 6 p.m. matchup between No. 5 GAC (24-6) and No. 7 Pierce County (24-5) in the 3A championship, 1 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum.
Westminster (17-11) scored the game’s first points on Sydney Moore’s field goal, and the teams traded points, with Wesleyan leading 11-10 with 3:00 left in the first quarter. That’s when the Indians caught fire, using four 3-pointers — including a bank-shot from Mary Mullinax — as part of an 28-10 run that gave them a 37-20 halftime lead.
In the first half, the Indians hit five 3s to Westminster’s one. Most shot attempts came in transition, which came from a man press and a rebounding edge with post Kate Jackson, who even stepped behind the 3-point line and drilled one herself, giving the Indians an 18-11 lead with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
The team chemistry between juniors Mullinax, Jackson, and Lexi Pierce and sophomore Averie Jones was evident. They were the only scorers for the Indians, with Pierce’s 20 points leading the way, followed by Mullinax (16) and Jackson and Jones (14 each).
“We’ve been playing together since we were five and we just click instantly,” Pierce said.
The Wildcats fought to within 41-30 with 2:22 left in the third quarter, but the Indians quickly built their lead back to 54-35 with 5:15 left in the game.
Unranked and champions of Region 5, the Wildcats were led by junior Courtney Ogden’s game-high 24 points. Ogden, a 6-foot-1 guard-forward, is a 5-star and the country’s No. 12 overall according to ESPN. She committed to Stanford in November.
“I think they’ve got a superstar, I think we’ve got a great team,” Indians coach David Dowse said. “Ogden is a fantastic talent. She’s going to get her points, but we’re not going to let anyone else score, and for the most part, that happened. We said we were going to rebound, defend and run, and I really believe there’s no one in 3A that, when we can get out and run, can run with us.”
About the Author