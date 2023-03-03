Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State

One, a legendary basketball power which Azar left with a packed trophy case. The other, an up-and-coming powerhouse now advancing to its third state title in as many years. Four former players of Azar’s were on the coaching staffs of Hebron and Wesleyan in the 3A semis.

“There were three on the Wesleyan staff that played for me and one on my staff, Makayla Coon, at Hebron who played for me,” Azar said. “But I am getting old. That game aged me 10 years.”

And despite not having coached any of the Wesleyan players and not really knowing many of them, she knows the program and the coaches. Any self-respecting coach would use that to their advantage.

Hebron trailed 11-6 after the first quarter and put together a 20-15 run in the second quarter to enter the half tied at 26. The Lions took advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Wesleyan 20-15, with a majority of its offensive production in the quarter coming from sophomore Audrey Beckham.

Beckham, who finished with 21 points to lead the Lions, scored 12 points in the third quarter to give Hebron a 46-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Everyone focuses on Audrey or Amiya or Nikki, who had a huge 3-point shot in the fourth quarter,” Azar said. “But that freed up areas for players to make shots and Kayla Lane stepped up. She has been at Hebron for a long time. She played middle school ball there before I got here and her 3-point shots were the difference in the game.”

Lane, a 5-foot-10 junior wing, scored 14 points – with four 3-pointers – to help keep Wesleyan at bay. Amiya Porter, a junior guard, finished with eight points.

Crucial defensive plays added to Wesleyan’s struggles and noteworthy defensive efforts sometimes are not lauded.

“I think the biggest part of the game that is not going to show up on the stats sheet was the defense by Anya Moodie and Camryn Register on Chit Chat Wright, because she is a heck of a player.”

Junior guard Chazadi Wright, known as Chit Chat, led Wesleyan with 31 points ahead of Audrey Ekou-Bla, who scored eight points. The victory moved Hebron to 31-0 and Wesleyan ended its season at 27-4.

The victory provides Hebron a shot at a year-long redemption. The Lions lost in the state championship game last season to Mount Paran 54-49 and haven’t dropped a contest since.

“Our girls are hungry,” she said. “They want to go back and finish that from last year. But we are going to enjoy this now. We are going to enjoy the weekend. We will get back to the drawing board after I check out Lumpkin County/Calvary Day.”