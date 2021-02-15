Class 3A region results, schedules

Region 1
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 15
At Long County
#4 Tattnall County vs. #5 Brantley County, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At Tattnall County
#3 Long County vs. #2 Piece County, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Appling County vs. #4 Tattnall County/#5 Brantley County, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Tattnall County
3rd/4th, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Region 1
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 15
#5 Appling County at #4 Long County, 4:30
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Tattnall County
#2 Pierce County vs. #3 Brantley County, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Tattnall County vs. #4 Long County/#5 Appling County, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Tattnall County
3rd/4th, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Region 2
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 8
#5 Mary Persons 100, #8 Pike County 60
#7 Central-Macon 64, #6 Jackson 58
Tuesday, Feb. 9
#4 Crisp County 72, #5 Mary Persons 53
#3 Peach County 87, #7 Central-Macon 61
Thursday, Feb. 11
At Upson-Lee
#1 Americus-Sumter 71, #4 Crisp County 59
#3 Peach County 60, #2 Upson-Lee 50
Friday, Feb. 12
At Upson-Lee
3rd/4th: #2 Upson-Lee 59, #4 Crisp County 46
Championship: #3 Peach County 63, #1 Americus-Sumter 53
Region 2
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 8
#5 Jackson 62, #8 Mary Persons 43
#6 Peach County 50, #7 Crisp County 36
Tuesday, Feb. 9
#5 Jackson 55, #4 Central-Macon 48
#3 Pike County 47, #6 Peach County 36
Thursday, Feb. 11
At Upson-Lee
#1 Upson-Lee 73, #5 Jackson 65
#2 Americus-Sumter 64, #3 Pike County 37
Friday, Feb. 12
At Upson-Lee
3rd/4th: #5 Jackson 56, #3 Pike County 53
Championship: #1 Upson-Lee 59, #2 Americus-Sumter 49
Region 3
BOYS
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At Beach
#3 Groves vs. #6 Savannah, 5:00 p.m.
#4 Beach vs. #5 Southeast Bulloch, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Windsor Forest
#2 Johnson-Savannah vs. #3 Groves/#6 Savannah, 5:00 p.m.
#1 Windsor Forest vs. #4 Beach/#5 Southeast Bulloch, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Higher Seed
3rd/4th, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Beach
#6 Southeast Bulloch vs. #7 Groves, 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At Liberty County
#4 Savannah vs. #5 Windsor Forest, 5:00 p.m.
#3 Liberty County vs. #6 Southeast Bulloch/#7 Groves, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Beach
#2 Johnson-Savannah vs. #3 Liberty County/#6/#7, 5:00 p.m.
#1 Beach vs. #4 Savannah/#5 Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Higher Seed
3rd/4th,
Championship, 5:00 p.m.
Region 4
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 15
At Harlem
#6 Burke County vs. #7 ARC, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Morgan County
#3 Thomson vs. #6 Burke County/#7 ARC, 7:30 p.m.
At Hephzibah
#4 Morgan County vs. #5 Harlem, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Cross Creek
#1 Cross Creek vs. #4 Morgan County/#5 Harlem, 7:30 p.m.
At Burke County
#2 Hephzibah vs. #3 Thomson/#6/#7, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Girls Higher Seed
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
At Girls Higher Seed
Consolation, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 15
#7 ARC at #6 Harlem, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #3 Morgan County, 6:00 p.m.
#5 Thomson at #4 Hephzibah, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
#4 Hephzibah/#5 Thomson at #1 Cross Creek, 6:00 p.m.
#3 Morgan County/#6/#7 at #2 Burke County, 6:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Higher Seed
Championship, 6:00 p.m.
At Higher Seed
3rd/4th, 6:00 p.m.
Region 5
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#8 Douglass at #1 Sandy Creek, 6:00
#6 Cedar Grove at #3 GAC, 6:00 p.m.
#7 Redan at #2 Cedar Grove, 7:00 p.m.
#5 Westminster at #4 Carver-Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At GAC
#2 Salem/#7 Redan vs. #3 GAC/#6 Cedar Grove, 6:00 p.m.
#1 Sandy Creek vs. #4 Carver-Atlanta/#5 Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At GAC
3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Region 5
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 15
#5 Cedar Grove at #4 Sandy Creek, 6:00 p.m.
#8 Salem at #1 Westminster, 6:00 p.m.
#6 Redan at #3 Douglass, 6:00 p.m.
#7 Carver-Atlanta at #2 GAC, 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At GAC
#2 GAC/#7 Carver vs. #3 Douglass/#6 Redan, 6:00 p.m.
#1 Westminster/#8 Salem vs. #4 Sandy Creek/#5 Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At GAC
3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.
Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Region 6
BOYS
At Sonoraville
Saturday, Feb. 13
#9 Ringgold 66, #8 Adairsville 58
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#6 North Murray vs. #7 Rockmart, 6:00 p.m.
#5 Coahulla Creek vs. #9 Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
#3 Murray County vs. #6 North Murray/#7 Rockmart, 6:00 p.m.
#4 LFO vs. #5 Coahulla Creek/#9 Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
#2 Sonoraville vs. #3 Murray County/#6 North Murray/#7 Rockmart, 4:30 p.m.
#1 LaFayette vs. #4 LFO/#5 Coahulla Creek/#9, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
3rd/4th, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Region 6
GIRLS
At Sonoraville
Saturday, Feb. 13
#8 North Murray 52, #9 LFO 33
Monday, Feb. 15
#6 Murray County vs. #7 Adairsville, 6:00 p.m.
#5 LaFayette vs. #8 North Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#3 Rockmart vs. #6 Murray County/#7 Adairsville, 6:00 p.m.
#4 Ringgold vs. #5 LaFayette/#8 North Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
#2 Coahulla Creek vs. #3 Rockmart/#6 Murray County/#7 Adairsville, 3:00 p.m.
#1 Sonoraville vs. #4 Ringgold/#5 LaFayette/#8 North Murray, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday (2/20)
3rd/4th, 2:00 p.m.
Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Region 7
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 9
#6 Gilmer 70, #7 West Hall 51
Thursday, Feb. 11
#3 Dawson County 79, #6 Gilmer 41
#4 North Hall 61, #5 Lumpkin County 51
Saturday, Feb. 13
At Gilmer
#3 Dawson County 77, #2 Cherokee Bluff 68
#1 White County 74, #4 North Hall 38
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Gilmer
3rd/4th: #2 Cherokee Bluff vs. #4 North Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: #3 Dawson County vs. #1 White County, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 9
#6 Cherokee Bluff 53, #7 West Hall 6
Thursday, Feb. 11
#3 Gilmer 67, #6 Cherokee Bluff 40
#4 North Hall 55, #5 Dawson County 51 OT
Saturday, Feb. 13
At Lumpkin County
#3 Gilmer 64, #2 White County 50
#1 Lumpkin County 72, #4 North Hall 32
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Lumpkin County
3rd/4th: #2 White County vs. #4 North Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: #1 Lumpkin County vs. #3 Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Region 8
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 16
At Oconee County
#4 Franklin County vs. #5 Stephens County, 5:00 p.m.
#3 Oconee County vs. #6 East Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Hart County
#2 Monroe Area vs. #3 Oconee County/#6 East Jackson, 5:00 p.m.
#1 Hart County vs #4 Franklin County/#5 Stephens County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
At Hart County
3rd/4th, 5:00 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Region 8
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 15
At Hart County
#4 Hart County vs. #5 Oconee County
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At Stephens County
#2 East Jackson vs. #3 Franklin County, 5:00 p.m.
#1 Stephens County vs. #4 Hart County/#5 Oconee County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Stephens County
3rd/4th: 5:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
