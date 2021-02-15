X

Class 3A region results, schedules

VICTORY LEAP || March 5, 2020, Macon: Greater Atlanta Christian star Ava Irvin leaps in the air as the lights turn red when time expires in a victory over Beach 54-44 to win the Class AAA girls state basketball championship. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)
VICTORY LEAP || March 5, 2020, Macon: Greater Atlanta Christian star Ava Irvin leaps in the air as the lights turn red when time expires in a victory over Beach 54-44 to win the Class AAA girls state basketball championship. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Seth Ellerbee

Region 1

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 15

At Long County

#4 Tattnall County vs. #5 Brantley County, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

At Tattnall County

#3 Long County vs. #2 Piece County, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Appling County vs. #4 Tattnall County/#5 Brantley County, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Tattnall County

3rd/4th, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Region 1

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 15

#5 Appling County at #4 Long County, 4:30

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Tattnall County

#2 Pierce County vs. #3 Brantley County, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Tattnall County vs. #4 Long County/#5 Appling County, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Tattnall County

3rd/4th, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Region 2

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 8

#5 Mary Persons 100, #8 Pike County 60

#7 Central-Macon 64, #6 Jackson 58

Tuesday, Feb. 9

#4 Crisp County 72, #5 Mary Persons 53

#3 Peach County 87, #7 Central-Macon 61

Thursday, Feb. 11

At Upson-Lee

#1 Americus-Sumter 71, #4 Crisp County 59

#3 Peach County 60, #2 Upson-Lee 50

Friday, Feb. 12

At Upson-Lee

3rd/4th: #2 Upson-Lee 59, #4 Crisp County 46

Championship: #3 Peach County 63, #1 Americus-Sumter 53

Region 2

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 8

#5 Jackson 62, #8 Mary Persons 43

#6 Peach County 50, #7 Crisp County 36

Tuesday, Feb. 9

#5 Jackson 55, #4 Central-Macon 48

#3 Pike County 47, #6 Peach County 36

Thursday, Feb. 11

At Upson-Lee

#1 Upson-Lee 73, #5 Jackson 65

#2 Americus-Sumter 64, #3 Pike County 37

Friday, Feb. 12

At Upson-Lee

3rd/4th: #5 Jackson 56, #3 Pike County 53

Championship: #1 Upson-Lee 59, #2 Americus-Sumter 49

Region 3

BOYS

Wednesday, Feb. 17

At Beach

#3 Groves vs. #6 Savannah, 5:00 p.m.

#4 Beach vs. #5 Southeast Bulloch, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Windsor Forest

#2 Johnson-Savannah vs. #3 Groves/#6 Savannah, 5:00 p.m.

#1 Windsor Forest vs. #4 Beach/#5 Southeast Bulloch, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Higher Seed

3rd/4th, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

GIRLS

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Beach

#6 Southeast Bulloch vs. #7 Groves, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

At Liberty County

#4 Savannah vs. #5 Windsor Forest, 5:00 p.m.

#3 Liberty County vs. #6 Southeast Bulloch/#7 Groves, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Beach

#2 Johnson-Savannah vs. #3 Liberty County/#6/#7, 5:00 p.m.

#1 Beach vs. #4 Savannah/#5 Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Higher Seed

3rd/4th,

Championship, 5:00 p.m.

Region 4

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 15

At Harlem

#6 Burke County vs. #7 ARC, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Morgan County

#3 Thomson vs. #6 Burke County/#7 ARC, 7:30 p.m.

At Hephzibah

#4 Morgan County vs. #5 Harlem, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Cross Creek

#1 Cross Creek vs. #4 Morgan County/#5 Harlem, 7:30 p.m.

At Burke County

#2 Hephzibah vs. #3 Thomson/#6/#7, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Girls Higher Seed

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

At Girls Higher Seed

Consolation, 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 15

#7 ARC at #6 Harlem, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #3 Morgan County, 6:00 p.m.

#5 Thomson at #4 Hephzibah, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

#4 Hephzibah/#5 Thomson at #1 Cross Creek, 6:00 p.m.

#3 Morgan County/#6/#7 at #2 Burke County, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Higher Seed

Championship, 6:00 p.m.

At Higher Seed

3rd/4th, 6:00 p.m.

Region 5

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#8 Douglass at #1 Sandy Creek, 6:00

#6 Cedar Grove at #3 GAC, 6:00 p.m.

#7 Redan at #2 Cedar Grove, 7:00 p.m.

#5 Westminster at #4 Carver-Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At GAC

#2 Salem/#7 Redan vs. #3 GAC/#6 Cedar Grove, 6:00 p.m.

#1 Sandy Creek vs. #4 Carver-Atlanta/#5 Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At GAC

3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 5

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 15

#5 Cedar Grove at #4 Sandy Creek, 6:00 p.m.

#8 Salem at #1 Westminster, 6:00 p.m.

#6 Redan at #3 Douglass, 6:00 p.m.

#7 Carver-Atlanta at #2 GAC, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

At GAC

#2 GAC/#7 Carver vs. #3 Douglass/#6 Redan, 6:00 p.m.

#1 Westminster/#8 Salem vs. #4 Sandy Creek/#5 Cedar Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At GAC

3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.

Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Region 6

BOYS

At Sonoraville

Saturday, Feb. 13

#9 Ringgold 66, #8 Adairsville 58

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#6 North Murray vs. #7 Rockmart, 6:00 p.m.

#5 Coahulla Creek vs. #9 Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

#3 Murray County vs. #6 North Murray/#7 Rockmart, 6:00 p.m.

#4 LFO vs. #5 Coahulla Creek/#9 Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

#2 Sonoraville vs. #3 Murray County/#6 North Murray/#7 Rockmart, 4:30 p.m.

#1 LaFayette vs. #4 LFO/#5 Coahulla Creek/#9, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

3rd/4th, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 6

GIRLS

At Sonoraville

Saturday, Feb. 13

#8 North Murray 52, #9 LFO 33

Monday, Feb. 15

#6 Murray County vs. #7 Adairsville, 6:00 p.m.

#5 LaFayette vs. #8 North Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#3 Rockmart vs. #6 Murray County/#7 Adairsville, 6:00 p.m.

#4 Ringgold vs. #5 LaFayette/#8 North Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

#2 Coahulla Creek vs. #3 Rockmart/#6 Murray County/#7 Adairsville, 3:00 p.m.

#1 Sonoraville vs. #4 Ringgold/#5 LaFayette/#8 North Murray, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday (2/20)

3rd/4th, 2:00 p.m.

Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Region 7

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 9

#6 Gilmer 70, #7 West Hall 51

Thursday, Feb. 11

#3 Dawson County 79, #6 Gilmer 41

#4 North Hall 61, #5 Lumpkin County 51

Saturday, Feb. 13

At Gilmer

#3 Dawson County 77, #2 Cherokee Bluff 68

#1 White County 74, #4 North Hall 38

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Gilmer

3rd/4th: #2 Cherokee Bluff vs. #4 North Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: #3 Dawson County vs. #1 White County, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

GIRLS

Tuesday, Feb. 9

#6 Cherokee Bluff 53, #7 West Hall 6

Thursday, Feb. 11

#3 Gilmer 67, #6 Cherokee Bluff 40

#4 North Hall 55, #5 Dawson County 51 OT

Saturday, Feb. 13

At Lumpkin County

#3 Gilmer 64, #2 White County 50

#1 Lumpkin County 72, #4 North Hall 32

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Lumpkin County

3rd/4th: #2 White County vs. #4 North Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: #1 Lumpkin County vs. #3 Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Region 8

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 16

At Oconee County

#4 Franklin County vs. #5 Stephens County, 5:00 p.m.

#3 Oconee County vs. #6 East Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Hart County

#2 Monroe Area vs. #3 Oconee County/#6 East Jackson, 5:00 p.m.

#1 Hart County vs #4 Franklin County/#5 Stephens County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

At Hart County

3rd/4th, 5:00 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 8

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 15

At Hart County

#4 Hart County vs. #5 Oconee County

Wednesday, Feb. 17

At Stephens County

#2 East Jackson vs. #3 Franklin County, 5:00 p.m.

#1 Stephens County vs. #4 Hart County/#5 Oconee County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Stephens County

3rd/4th: 5:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.