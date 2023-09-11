Class 3A: Ranked teams in Class 3A take big hit in Week 4

You could call it a bad Friday.
Five ranked teams in Class 3A lost games last week against ranked or higher-classed competition or both. But still, five losses equals five losses.
To quote Lewis Grizzard’s column after the University of Georgia lost to Georgia Tech in 1984: ‘Frankly, I don’t want to talk about it.”
But I guess we have to, so here goes.
First, the good.
Top-ranked Cedar Grove defeated Class 7A Collins Hill 37-26; No. 2 Calvary Day had little issues with Charlotte Christian (N.C.) during its 41-10 victory, and Stephens County climbed from No. 4 to No. 3 after beating Dawson County 35-0. Then-No. 10 Mary Persons gave coach Brian Nelson his 100th and moved to No. 6 in the poll after beating Haralson County 35-14.
Savannah Chrisitan, ranked No. 5, did not play, protecting its spot in the poll against the swarm of losses.
Now, for the bad.
Sandy Creek fell one spot to No. 4 after losing to East Coweta 31-14. Monroe Area stayed at No. 7 after a 45-17 loss to Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian. Then-No. 6 Carver-Atlanta fell to No. 8 after losing to Stephenson 29-14. Thomasville slid one spot to No. 9 after falling to Class 4A No. 5 Bainbridge 46-28, and No. 9 Carver-Columbus lost to Class 2A No. 5 Northeast-Macon 25-18.
Class 3A Week 4 results
1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-2) beat Class 7A Collins Hill 37-26.
2. (2) Calvary Day (3-0) beat Charolotte Christian 41-10.
3. (4) Stephens County (4-0) beat Dawson County 35-0.
4. (3) Sandy Creek (3-1) lost to East Coweta 31-14.
5. (5) Savannah Christian (2-1) did not play.
6. (10) Mary Persons (3-1) beat Haralson County 35-14.
7. (7) Monroe Area (3-1) lost to Prince Avenue Christian 45-17.
8. (6) Carver-Atlanta (1-2) lost to Stephenson 29-14.
9. (8) Thomasville (1-3) lost to Bainbridge 46-28.
10. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-1) lost to Northeast-Macon 25-18.
