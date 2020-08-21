Class 3A preseason all-state team

*Best position: Tight end. And that’s unusual. Hart County’s Cane Berrong is committed to Notre Dame, and juniors Jake Johnson of Oconee County and Holden Staes of Westminster are top-100 national recruits. Johnson, who often lines up outside, made it here as a wide receiver.

*Most highly recruited: Peach County offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson is a top-50 national recruit and AJC Super 11 pick who committed to Alabama last month.