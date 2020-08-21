X

Class 3A preseason all-state team

Terrence Ferguson, a senior offensive lineman at Peach County High School, poses for a photo on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia. Ferguson is one of the top 11 high school senior recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Credit: Christina Matacotta

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

*Best player: Hart County running back Malachi Thomas was 3A’s offensive player of the year in 2019. No reason he can’t do it again. He compiled 2,862 all-purpose yards – 1,942 rushing, 638 receiving, 282 returning – and scored 36 touchdowns. Thomas committed to Virginia Tech last month.

*Best position: Tight end. And that’s unusual. Hart County’s Cane Berrong is committed to Notre Dame, and juniors Jake Johnson of Oconee County and Holden Staes of Westminster are top-100 national recruits. Johnson, who often lines up outside, made it here as a wide receiver.

*Most highly recruited: Peach County offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson is a top-50 national recruit and AJC Super 11 pick who committed to Alabama last month.

*That's interesting: Crisp County, the 2019 3A runner-up, has four players on the team, all on defense. Christopher Paul (Arkansas), Preston Lavant (Pittsburgh) and Sirad Bryant (Georgia Tech) are committed to Power 5 conference teams. Kamron Moate has mid-major offers, as does Nick Mercer, a Georgia Southern commit, though he just missed making the team.

*Snubbed? Harlem’s Cameron Garnett is a Georgia Power 100 player who rushed for more than 1,300 and can play many positions. But the running-back room has a pair of 2,000-yard rushers, Malachi Thomas and Quintavious Lockett, and the athlete spot went to Rockmart’s Javin Whatley, who passed for 1,500 yards and rushed for 1,000 on a top-10 team last year.

*What else is new? Their players don’t show up here, not yet, with many near-misses, but Sandy Creek, Mary Persons, Thomson and Carver (Atlanta) have been winning programs in higher classes, so their presence will be known soon.

Offense

QB - J. Ben Haynes, White County, Sr.

RB - Quintavious Lockett, Douglass, Jr.

RB - Malachi Thomas, Hart County, Sr.

WR - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove, Jr.

WR - Jake Johnson, Oconee County, Jr.

TE - Cane Berrong, Hart County, Sr.

OL - Patch Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.

OL - Terrence Ferguson, Peach County, Sr.

OL - Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

OL - Carsen Stocklinski, Oconee County, Sr.

OL - Keon Watson, Cedar Grove, Sr.

ATH - Javin Whatley, Rockmart, Sr.

PK - Alex Bacchetta, Westminster, Jr.

Defense

DL - Felix Hixon, Jackson, Jr.

DL - Demarius Jackson, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DL - Christen Miller, Cedar Grove, Jr.

DL - Kamron Moate, Crisp County, Sr.

LB - Tyrell Gibson, Appling County, Sr.

LB - Preston Lavant, Crisp County, Sr.

LB - Christopher Paul Jr., Crisp County, Sr.

LB - West Weeks, Oconee County, Sr.

DB - JaMario Blige, Windsor Forest, Sr.

DB - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County, Sr.

DB - Shad Dabney, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

DB – Jordan Grier, Cedar Grove, Sr.

P - Connor Weselman, Westminster, Sr.

Coming Monday: Class 2A

