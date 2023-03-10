Class 3A girls: Hebron Christian 68, Lumpkin County 36

Daniel’s jumper from the free-throw line about a minute into the game put the Lions up 2-0, and they would never surrender the lead. After a free throw by Lumpkin County’s Mary Mullinax, the Lions scored the next five points to go up 7-1. The lead only grew from there.

Fourth-ranked Lumpkin County (26-5) stayed within reach throughout the rest of the first half but still trailed 30-19 at halftime. Averie Jones helped keep the Indians close by scoring 10 of her team’s 12 second-quarter points. Jones was Lumpkin County’s only double-digit scorer with 20 points.

The Lions began to put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring Lumpkin County 16-6, behind seven points from Butler, for a 46-25 lead. Hebron Christian added 22 fourth-quarter points, with its largest lead coming at 65-31 on a 3-pointer by Daniel with 3:03 remaining.

Lumpkin County tried its best to run with Hebron Christian, but eventually the Lions’ defensive pressure took its toll. The Lions forced 18 turnovers leading to 14 points, had a 37-26 advantage in rebounds, outscored Lumpkin County 32-14 in the paint, and limited the Indians to 22.9-percent shooting from the field (11-for-48).

Hebron Christian also held Lumpkin County to a season low in points, 11 fewer than they scored in a 47-36 victory over Class 6A quarterfinalist Sequoyah on Nov. 22.

“We came into the locker room last year after a loss in the state championship, and I reminded them that we do not want to do that again,” Azar said. “We kept up the defensive pressure [in the second half], we closed out better on their outside shooters, we did a better job defensively getting through screens and switching when we needed to. Ultimately, though, they really just fought for it. They wanted it.”

Lumpkin County - 7-12-6-11 - 36

Hebron Christian - 15-15-16-22 - 68

Lumpkin County (36): Ciera Brooks 4, Averie Jones 20, Lexi Pierce 3, Mary Mullinax 5, Kate Jackson 4, Elizabeth Walker.

Hebron Christian (68): Kerra Butler 16, Aubrey Beckham 16, Aniya Moodie 4, Amiya Porter 12, Nicky Daniel 11, Lily MaCrina, Camryn Register 7, Alanna Beckham, Jayden Watts, Ali Champa, Kayla Lane 2, Megan Kim, Emma Flowers.