Class 3A Blog: A little postseason speculation on election day

-- No. 1 Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0)

-- Likely placement in the playoffs*: Top-left quadrant as the No. 1 seed from Region 5.

-- Why the Saints? It is their championship to lose. They have won back-to-back 3A state championships under two different coaches – 2018 under Jimmy Smith and last season under Miguel Patrick. They also won the 2016 championship under Smith. They have not lost a game since Sept. 14, 2019 against then 7A No. 6 McEachern, 29-7. This season, the Saints were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and began playing at the beginning of October. Last week, the Saints beat then No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian 33-6 in dominating fashion. Cedar Grove opened its season defeating Class 7A No. 7 Milton 14-7. If there’s a team to beat in the playoff bracket, it’s Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove could meet No. XX Pierce County in the top-left quadrant of the bracket.

-- No. 2 Oconee County (7-0, 2-0)

-- Likely placement in the playoffs*: Bottom-left quadrant as the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

-- Why the Warriors? Oconee County classed down from 4A last season after nearly winning the state championship in the higher class. It lost to Blessed Trinity 17-14 last season after leading early in the game. Since entering 3A, the Warriors have not really been challenged. Oconee has beaten four ranked programs in the preseason – 4A No. 10 North Oconee (27-7), 5A No. 9 Clarke Central (24-7), 2A No. 5 Thomasville (44-14) and 5A No. 5 Veterans (14-6) before entering region play. Oconee will have to handle the No. 1 seed from Region 2, likely Peach County, before advancing past the quarterfinals.

-- No. 3 Peach County (5-1, 4-0)

-- Likely placement in the playoffs*: Bottom-left quadrant as the No. 1 seed from Region 2.

-- Why the Trojans? Peach might have lost its season-opener against a weak Northside-Warner Robins team (14-7), but since then Peach has been dominant. The Trojans will win their region – barring a state-shaking upset – and will have one major test in the quarterfinals against Oconee County, again, barring any major upset which keeps either program from their respective No. 1 seeds and their quarterfinal berths.

-- No. 4 Crisp County (6-1, 3-1)

-- Likely placement in the playoffs*: Bottom-right quadrant as the No. 2 seed from Region 2.

-- Why the Cougars? After its 14-13 loss to Peach County, the Cougars likely will be the No. 2 seed from the region and will be grouped with the No. 1 seeds from Region 4 (No. 10 Richmond Academy leads at 4-0; Thomson is 3-1; Burke is 2-1) and Region 6, which is led by No. 7 Rockmart and trailed by Adairsville (5-2, 4-1), North Murray (4-2, 4-1) and LaFayette (4-3, 4-1). I don’t see Crisp having much trouble with either, but the playoffs are the playoffs and anything can happen. But I would expect to see Crisp back in the semifinals as the top-program from the right side of the bracket. Crisp County could meet GAC in the bottom-right quadrant of the bracket.

*An assumption of where each team will be placed via their seeding from each respective region. This is speculation and anything can happen between now and the playoffs.