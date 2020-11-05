Class 3A Blog: What to watch for in Week 10

One region game this week – No. 7 Rockmart (6-1, 5-0) at Adairsville (5-2, 4-1) – was previewed by Georgia High School Football Daily and is included below.

Rockmart at Adairsville (Courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily)

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Adairsville

Records, rankings: Rockmart is 6-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 6-3A and No. 7; Adairsville is 5-2, 4-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Adairsville won 9-0 in 2011.

Things to know: Rockmart is the only remaining 6-3A team that is unbeaten in region play, and a victory this week would put it one step closer to its fourth consecutive region title. Adairsville is one of three one-loss teams (North Murray and LaFayette are the others) tied for second place. A victory would keep alive the Tigers' hopes for a first region title since 2001. Rockmart relies on a running game that averages 267.3 yards per game. QB Javin Whatley leads the team in rushing by a wide margin, with 792 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries. No other player has more than 273 yards or 37 carries. Whatley also has passed for 600 yards and six touchdowns. Dennis Sims has 12 receptions for 283 yards. Adairsville QB Conner Crunkleton directs a more balanced offense that runs for 186.6 yards per game and passes for 169.3. Crunkleton is 57-of-87 passing for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns. Eli Agnew (67 carries, 430 yards, three touchdowns) and Jamaury Johnson (75-386-4) are the leading rushers, and Courtney Slocum has 304 receiving yards.

Class 3A Top 10 Schedule

1. Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0) hosts Westminster in a 5-3A game on Thursday.

2. Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) travels to Monroe Area for an 8-3A game on Friday.

3. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) travels to Jackson on Friday for a 2-3A game.

4. Crisp County (6-1, 3-1) travels to Americus-Sumter for a 2-3A game on Friday.

5. Appling County (7-0, 2-0) is off and hosts Brantley County for a 1-3A game next week.

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1, 3-1) is off and will host Carver-Atlanta for a 5-3A game next week.

7. Rockmart (6-1, 5-0) travels to Adairsville for a 6-3A game on Friday.

8. Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) hosts Long County for a 1-3A game on Friday.

9. Cherokee Bluff (7-0, 3-0) travels to Dawson County for a 7-3A game on Friday.

10. Richmond Academy (7-1, 4-0) is off and travels to Cross Creek for a 4-3A game next week.

Region Records

Region Regular Percentage

1-3A 9-19 0.321

2-3A 10-9 0.526

3-3A 6-12 0.333

4-3A 10-14 0.417

5-3A 8-8 0.500

6-3A 7-10 0.412

7-3A 14-13 0.519

8-3A 20-8 0.714