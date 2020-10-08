Class 3A Blog: What to look for in Week 6

Two of this week’s best games – Class 5A No. 5 Veterans at No. 3 Oconee County and No. 6 Pierce County at Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald – were previewed by Georgia High School Football Daily and are included below.
One of the better games outside those two contests is a 5-3A meeting between No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian and No. 8 Westminster. This will be the 16th meeting between the programs. GAC holds a 9-6 lead in the series, including a 19-14 victory last season. Westminster beat GAC twice in 2018, once in the regular season (22-21) and in the second round of the playoffs (44-34).
The Spartans are undefeated and have beaten 7A Denmark (20-0), Class 2A No. 5 Lovett (10-3) and Burke County 55-28. Westminster opened with a 7-3 victory at Pace Academy. The Wildcats' 27-24 victory against Class 5A No. 7 St. Pius X on the road last week impressed.
GAC quarterback Deymon Fleming Jr. is 36-of-61 passing for 545 yards and six touchdowns to lead a GAC offense averaging 181 yards receiving and 119 yards rushing per game. Senior Brooks Miller has 14 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown to lead GAC’s receivers. Junior Will Hardy has 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, and senior Thomas Lowman has been efficient with three receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Region contests also highlight the weekend. Regions 2, 4, 5 (all but Redan/Lakeside-DeKalb), 6 and 7 feature a full schedule of region games(see region records below).
Region games this weekend
2-3A
Jackson vs. Pike County
Mary Persons vs. Central (Macon)
Peach County vs. Americus-Sumter
Upson-Lee vs. Crisp County
3-3A
Savannah vs. Windsor Forest
4-3A
Burke County vs. Cross Creek
Harlem vs. Richmond Academy
Thomson vs. Morgan County
5-3A
Carver (Atlanta) vs. Cedar Grove
Douglass vs. Sandy Creek
Westminster (Atlanta) vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
6-3A
LaFayette vs. Adairsville
Murray County vs. Ringgold
Sonoraville vs. North Murray
7-3A
Cherokee Bluff vs. Gilmer
Dawson County vs. White County
North Hall vs. West Hall
Below are the previews from GHSFD/AJC.
Veterans at Oconee County
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Warrior Stadium, Watkinsville
Records, rankings: Veterans is 4-0 and No. 5 in Class 5A; Oconee County is 4-0 and No. 3 in 3A.
Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting.
Quotes from Oconee County coach Travis Noland: “We have our biggest challenge ahead of us this week. The Veterans quarterback passed for 330 yards last week and they have a great running back. It will be a big challenge for us on both sides of the ball.”
“The defense is making us tick, so far. We have several guys back from last year’s defensive team, and they have played well to this point. And the places where we have new starters, they’ve all done a nice job.”
Things to know: Oconee County has beaten three ranked opponents, each by 17 points or more, and is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The team’s question mark has been quarterback after the graduation of Max Johnson, now at LSU, but Jacob Wright stepped up last week, completing 12 of 14 attempts for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win at Thomasville. TE Jake Johnson has 11 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. C.J. Jones has rushed for 290 yards. Versatile LB West Weeks is committed to Virginia. Veterans had only one winning season over its first eight until coach Milan Turner arrived in 2018. The Warhawks are 21-6 since. QB Blake Ethridge is averaging 242.4 yards passing, twice his 2019 total. He has six TD passes already compared to seven last season. Lebron Fields, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, is ahead of his 2019 pace with 422 yards in four games. Veterans' 6.75 points allowed is third-best in Class 5A.
Pierce County at Fitzgerald
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald
Records, rankings: Pierce County is 4-0 and No. 6 in Class 3A; Fitzgerald is 4-0 and No. 2 in 2A.
Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 35-6 in 2005.
Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.
Things to know: These teams have played each other six times, although none in 15 years, and Fitzgerald has won all six by an average margin of 28 points. Pierce County has won two consecutive region titles and 24 straight regular-season games. Senior QB Jermaine Burton has passed for 495 yards, rushed for 179 and had a hand in nine touchdowns. Sophomore D.J. Bell has rushed for 511 yards, including a season-high 169 in a 20-13 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian last week. Leading tackler Spencer Woodcock and DB Ty Miles (committed to Northern Illinois) lead a defense that’s giving up just 5.75 points per game. Fitzgerald has made 20 consecutive playoff appearances but is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The Purple Hurricane had its closest call of the season in its most recent game, stopping a late two-point conversion to beat Jefferson County 14-12. Mario Clark ran for 78 yards and both touchdowns in the win, and he has eight rushing TDs the past three games. WR Chance Gamble has touchdowns receiving, rushing and passing.
Top 10 schedule for Week 6
1. Cedar Grove (1-0) vs. Carver-Atlanta (0-3)
2. Crisp County (3-0) at Upson-Lee (3-1)
3. Oconee County (4-0) vs. Class 5A No. 5 Veterans (4-0) (Preview from GHSFD above)
4. Peach County (2-1) vs. Americus-Sumter (0-3)
5. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0) at No. 8 Westminster (2-0)
6. Pierce County (4-0) at Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald (4-0) (Preview from GHSFD above)
7. White County (4-0) at Dawson County (1-3)
8. Westminster (2-0) vs. No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0)
9. Rockmart (3-1) is off.
10. Sandy Creek (1-2) vs. Douglass-Atlanta (0-2)
3A Region Standings
Region Record % Total %
1-AAA 7-13 0.350 7-13 0.350
2-AAA 10-8 0.556 10-8 0.556
3-AAA 5-2 0.714 5-2 0.714
4-AAA 10-14 0.417 10-14 0.417
5-AAA 8-7 0.533 8-7 0.533
6-AAA 7-10 0.412 7-10 0.412
7-AAA 14-13 0.519 14-13 0.519
8-AAA 17-7 0.708 17-7 0.708
About the Author