Class 3A Blog: What to look for in Week 6

Region games this weekend

2-3A

Jackson vs. Pike County

Mary Persons vs. Central (Macon)

Peach County vs. Americus-Sumter

Upson-Lee vs. Crisp County

3-3A

Savannah vs. Windsor Forest

4-3A

Burke County vs. Cross Creek

Harlem vs. Richmond Academy

Thomson vs. Morgan County

5-3A

Carver (Atlanta) vs. Cedar Grove

Douglass vs. Sandy Creek

Westminster (Atlanta) vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

6-3A

LaFayette vs. Adairsville

Murray County vs. Ringgold

Sonoraville vs. North Murray

7-3A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Gilmer

Dawson County vs. White County

North Hall vs. West Hall

Below are the previews from GHSFD/AJC.

Veterans at Oconee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Warrior Stadium, Watkinsville

Records, rankings: Veterans is 4-0 and No. 5 in Class 5A; Oconee County is 4-0 and No. 3 in 3A.

Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting.

Quotes from Oconee County coach Travis Noland: “We have our biggest challenge ahead of us this week. The Veterans quarterback passed for 330 yards last week and they have a great running back. It will be a big challenge for us on both sides of the ball.”

“The defense is making us tick, so far. We have several guys back from last year’s defensive team, and they have played well to this point. And the places where we have new starters, they’ve all done a nice job.”

Things to know: Oconee County has beaten three ranked opponents, each by 17 points or more, and is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The team’s question mark has been quarterback after the graduation of Max Johnson, now at LSU, but Jacob Wright stepped up last week, completing 12 of 14 attempts for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win at Thomasville. TE Jake Johnson has 11 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. C.J. Jones has rushed for 290 yards. Versatile LB West Weeks is committed to Virginia. Veterans had only one winning season over its first eight until coach Milan Turner arrived in 2018. The Warhawks are 21-6 since. QB Blake Ethridge is averaging 242.4 yards passing, twice his 2019 total. He has six TD passes already compared to seven last season. Lebron Fields, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, is ahead of his 2019 pace with 422 yards in four games. Veterans' 6.75 points allowed is third-best in Class 5A.

Pierce County at Fitzgerald

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald

Records, rankings: Pierce County is 4-0 and No. 6 in Class 3A; Fitzgerald is 4-0 and No. 2 in 2A.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 35-6 in 2005.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: These teams have played each other six times, although none in 15 years, and Fitzgerald has won all six by an average margin of 28 points. Pierce County has won two consecutive region titles and 24 straight regular-season games. Senior QB Jermaine Burton has passed for 495 yards, rushed for 179 and had a hand in nine touchdowns. Sophomore D.J. Bell has rushed for 511 yards, including a season-high 169 in a 20-13 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian last week. Leading tackler Spencer Woodcock and DB Ty Miles (committed to Northern Illinois) lead a defense that’s giving up just 5.75 points per game. Fitzgerald has made 20 consecutive playoff appearances but is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The Purple Hurricane had its closest call of the season in its most recent game, stopping a late two-point conversion to beat Jefferson County 14-12. Mario Clark ran for 78 yards and both touchdowns in the win, and he has eight rushing TDs the past three games. WR Chance Gamble has touchdowns receiving, rushing and passing.

Top 10 schedule for Week 6

1. Cedar Grove (1-0) vs. Carver-Atlanta (0-3)

2. Crisp County (3-0) at Upson-Lee (3-1)

3. Oconee County (4-0) vs. Class 5A No. 5 Veterans (4-0) (Preview from GHSFD above)

4. Peach County (2-1) vs. Americus-Sumter (0-3)

5. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0) at No. 8 Westminster (2-0)

6. Pierce County (4-0) at Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald (4-0) (Preview from GHSFD above)

7. White County (4-0) at Dawson County (1-3)

9. Rockmart (3-1) is off.

10. Sandy Creek (1-2) vs. Douglass-Atlanta (0-2)

3A Region Standings

Region Record % Total %

1-AAA 7-13 0.350 7-13 0.350

2-AAA 10-8 0.556 10-8 0.556

3-AAA 5-2 0.714 5-2 0.714

4-AAA 10-14 0.417 10-14 0.417

5-AAA 8-7 0.533 8-7 0.533

6-AAA 7-10 0.412 7-10 0.412

7-AAA 14-13 0.519 14-13 0.519

8-AAA 17-7 0.708 17-7 0.708