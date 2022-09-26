ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: What did we learn during Week 6 competition?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
40 minutes ago

We saw a little bit of everything in Week 6 -- three teams in the top 10 had off weeks, four of the top 10 won, and top-ranked Cedar Grove lost its second consecutive game to top-5 Class 7A, this time to No. 3 Colquitt County, 39-17.

But what did we learn?

  • The class is going to have a hard time with Cedar Grove, despite two losses in as many weeks. There’s still time before the Saints will compete in Region 5. Cedar Grove will be on the road this week to Washington D.C. to take on St. John’s before returning for league play against Douglass on Oct. 14.
  • Savannah Christian is making a good case for a future ranking. The Raiders are 4-1 after a one-touchdown loss to No. 3 Calvary Day, 34-28. Savannah Christain has beaten Hilton Head Christian (54-7), Islands (69-6), Battery Creek (49-6) and Savannah Country Day (45-6). Calvary Day moved to 4-0 after the closely contested victory.
  • Region play has begun in Regions 3, 6 and 7, and the rest will begin either this week or next. Calvary Day (2-0), Johnson-Savannah (2-0) and Long County (2-0) lead Region 3. Adairsville (2-0), Coahulla Creek (2-0) and Bremen (2-0) lead Region 6. Lumpkin County (1-0), Gilmer (1-0) and Dawson County (1-0) are at the top of Region 7.

Hurricane Ian, which is projected to move into the state Thursday through Saturday, has many programs making schedule adjustments. In Thursday’s post, we will update changes affecting Class 3A.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-2) lost to 7A No. 3 Colquitt County 39-17

2. (2) Carver (Atlanta) (3-1) did not play.

3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0) defeated Savannah Christian 34-28.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) defeated Jackson 29-7.

5. (6) Oconee County (3-2) did not play.

6. (7) Peach County (3-2) defeated Hardaway 50-21.

7. (5) Crisp County (3-2) lost to Northside-Warner Robins 29-10.

8. (8) Dougherty (5-0) did not play.

9. (9) Stephens County (4-1) did not play.

10. (10) Mary Persons (4-1) Beat Columbus 49-21.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach53m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents now face murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia nonconference games in jeopardy
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia nonconference games in jeopardy
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia ‘hopeful’ key players return for Missouri game
1h ago
The Latest

Class A blog: Social Circle beats computers, simulations, Lamar
3m ago
Class 6A blog: 10 takeaways from season’s first six weeks
3h ago
Class 2A blog: Worth County 5-0 under 1st-year coach Hammond
4h ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
1h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
1h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top