Class 3A blog: What did we learn during Week 6 competition?

We saw a little bit of everything in Week 6 -- three teams in the top 10 had off weeks, four of the top 10 won, and top-ranked Cedar Grove lost its second consecutive game to top-5 Class 7A, this time to No. 3 Colquitt County, 39-17.
But what did we learn?
- The class is going to have a hard time with Cedar Grove, despite two losses in as many weeks. There’s still time before the Saints will compete in Region 5. Cedar Grove will be on the road this week to Washington D.C. to take on St. John’s before returning for league play against Douglass on Oct. 14.
- Savannah Christian is making a good case for a future ranking. The Raiders are 4-1 after a one-touchdown loss to No. 3 Calvary Day, 34-28. Savannah Christain has beaten Hilton Head Christian (54-7), Islands (69-6), Battery Creek (49-6) and Savannah Country Day (45-6). Calvary Day moved to 4-0 after the closely contested victory.
- Region play has begun in Regions 3, 6 and 7, and the rest will begin either this week or next. Calvary Day (2-0), Johnson-Savannah (2-0) and Long County (2-0) lead Region 3. Adairsville (2-0), Coahulla Creek (2-0) and Bremen (2-0) lead Region 6. Lumpkin County (1-0), Gilmer (1-0) and Dawson County (1-0) are at the top of Region 7.
Hurricane Ian, which is projected to move into the state Thursday through Saturday, has many programs making schedule adjustments. In Thursday’s post, we will update changes affecting Class 3A.
Class 3A top-10 results
1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-2) lost to 7A No. 3 Colquitt County 39-17
2. (2) Carver (Atlanta) (3-1) did not play.
3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0) defeated Savannah Christian 34-28.
4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) defeated Jackson 29-7.
5. (6) Oconee County (3-2) did not play.
6. (7) Peach County (3-2) defeated Hardaway 50-21.
7. (5) Crisp County (3-2) lost to Northside-Warner Robins 29-10.
8. (8) Dougherty (5-0) did not play.
9. (9) Stephens County (4-1) did not play.
10. (10) Mary Persons (4-1) Beat Columbus 49-21.
