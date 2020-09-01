Class 3A Blog: Usual suspects, several new faces crowd the top in first AJC rankings

Sandy Creek finished 12-2 last season and opens 3A play at No. 4. The Patriots won state titles in 2009, 2010 (15-0) and 2012 (15-0). Oconee County is another 4A program that should factor. The Warriors, under head coach Travis Noland, enter the season ranked No. 5.

Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked sixth, shifted into 5-3A from 7-3A this season and is now aligned with top-ranked Cedar Grove and an unranked Westminster program that likely will climb the rankings throughout the season and carve a nice little playoff run. GAC traded a manageable 7-3A schedule, where it has won every region title since 2014, for a very difficult 5-3A.

Hart County, ranked seventh, is a program that has more than enough talent to carry over from its 10-3 finish and quarterfinal run last season. The Bulldogs advanced to the first round in 2017 and 2018 before beating Haralson and Pierce County in the first two rounds of the playoffs last season. Hart was left with a sour taste after losing to GAC 17-16 to end the run.

Pierce County enters the season at No. 8 after an 11-1 season and second-round exit last year. The Bears, in Ryan Herring’s second season, shifted from 2-3A to 1-3A, but still will play Appling, Long, Brantley and Tattnall Counties.

Former 4A program Burke County debuts at No. 9 and enters 8-3A with Cross Creek, Harlem, Thomson, Hephzibah, Morgan County and Richmond Academy. The Bears advanced to the first round of the playoffs last season.

Dawson County rounds out the top 10, and after a region shift, the Tigers could be the top program in the new-look 7-3A following GAC’s departure to 5-3A.

Class 3A Schedule: Week 1

1. Cedar Grove: Oct. 2 at Milton

2. Crisp County: Friday vs. Tift County

3. Peach County: Friday at Phenix City, Ala.

4. Sandy Creek: Thursday at Northgate

5. Oconee County: Friday vs. Class 4A No. 10 North Oconee

6. Greater Atlanta Christian: Saturday vs. Denmark (Corky Kell Classic)

7. Hart County: Friday at Elbert County

8. Pierce County: Friday vs. Brunswick

9. Burke County: Friday vs. Benedictine

10. Dawson County: Friday at Cass