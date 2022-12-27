Class 3A Basketball Blog: Upson-Lee prepping for solid region run

The Thomaston-based team has two basketball titles -- back-to-back Class 4A championships in 2017 and 2018. But after losing to eventual-champion Cross Creek in the opening round last season, Upson wants more.

Upson is coming off a split of games in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta, where it defeated Therrell 59-56 and lost to Washington 85-59. The Knights opened the season with a 75-59 loss to Griffin but rebounded with an 81-40 victory against Lamar County. Upson lost to Class A Division I No. 10 Oglethorpe County 65-62 on Nov. 21.