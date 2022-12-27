Class 3A Basketball Blog: Upson-Lee prepping for solid region run

The Upson-Lee boys are ranked No. 10 in Class 3A entering the Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough Tuesday through Thursday, which should help prepare the Knights for a region, and possibly, state run.
The Thomaston-based team has two basketball titles -- back-to-back Class 4A championships in 2017 and 2018. But after losing to eventual-champion Cross Creek in the opening round last season, Upson wants more.
Upson is coming off a split of games in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta, where it defeated Therrell 59-56 and lost to Washington 85-59. The Knights opened the season with a 75-59 loss to Griffin but rebounded with an 81-40 victory against Lamar County. Upson lost to Class A Division I No. 10 Oglethorpe County 65-62 on Nov. 21.
After losing to Oglethorpe, Upson beat Clarke Central 68-57, Taylor County 43-35, Lamar County 87-60, Carver-Columbus 60-53 and Griffin 61-58 leading into the Lemon Street Classic.
Senior Kemarion Alston, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard, averages almost 20 points per game. Sophomore Carmelo Williams, a 6-1, 145-pound guard, adds 17 points per game, and senior Josh Atwater has added around 10 points per game.
In the Miller Classic, the Knights will play Marietta (1-12) Tuesday, 4A No. 1 McDonough (8-1, 3-0) Wednesday and Pine Forest (Fla.) on Thursday before opening region play Jan. 3 against Jackson at home.
Class 3A Boys Top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Cedar Grove
5. Monroe Area
6. Calvary Day
7. Cross Creek
8. Oconee County
9. Wesleyan
10. Upson-Lee
Class 3A Girls Top-10
1. Hebron Christian
2. White County
3. Wesleyan
4. Lumpkin County
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
6. Pickens
7. Mary Persons
8. Cross Creek
9. Monroe
10. Carver-Columbus
