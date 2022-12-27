ajc logo
Class 3A Basketball Blog: Upson-Lee prepping for solid region run

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
The Upson-Lee boys are ranked No. 10 in Class 3A entering the Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough Tuesday through Thursday, which should help prepare the Knights for a region, and possibly, state run.

The Thomaston-based team has two basketball titles -- back-to-back Class 4A championships in 2017 and 2018. But after losing to eventual-champion Cross Creek in the opening round last season, Upson wants more.

Upson is coming off a split of games in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta, where it defeated Therrell 59-56 and lost to Washington 85-59. The Knights opened the season with a 75-59 loss to Griffin but rebounded with an 81-40 victory against Lamar County. Upson lost to Class A Division I No. 10 Oglethorpe County 65-62 on Nov. 21.

After losing to Oglethorpe, Upson beat Clarke Central 68-57, Taylor County 43-35, Lamar County 87-60, Carver-Columbus 60-53 and Griffin 61-58 leading into the Lemon Street Classic.

Senior Kemarion Alston, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard, averages almost 20 points per game. Sophomore Carmelo Williams, a 6-1, 145-pound guard, adds 17 points per game, and senior Josh Atwater has added around 10 points per game.

In the Miller Classic, the Knights will play Marietta (1-12) Tuesday, 4A No. 1 McDonough (8-1, 3-0) Wednesday and Pine Forest (Fla.) on Thursday before opening region play Jan. 3 against Jackson at home.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Monroe Area

6. Calvary Day

7. Cross Creek

8. Oconee County

9. Wesleyan

10. Upson-Lee

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. White County

3. Wesleyan

4. Lumpkin County

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

6. Pickens

7. Mary Persons

8. Cross Creek

9. Monroe

10. Carver-Columbus

