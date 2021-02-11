Class 3A Blog: Two regions get early jump on postseason

Two Class 3A regions (2 and 7) began region tournaments this week, and the six other regions will play next week as we head toward the state basketball tournament.
On the boys side of Region 2, Jackson defeated Mary Persons 62-43 Monday and Central-Macon 55-48 Tuesday to advance to a matchup against No. 1 Upson-Lee on Thursday. Pike County, the No. 3 seed, beat Peach County 47-36 Tuesday and will face the region’s No. 2-seeded Americus-Sumter on Thursday. In girls play, top-seeded Americus-Sumter will face No. 4-seeded Crisp County for a championship berth. Top-ranked Upson-Lee will face Peach County on Thursday to reach the region finals.
On the boys side of 7-3A, Cherokee Bluff defeated West Hall on Tuesday and will face Gilmer on Thursday. The winner of Cherokee Bluff-Gilmer will face No. 2-seeded White County on Saturday. Dawson County will travel to West Hall on Thursday, and if it wins, will face No. 1-seeded Lumpkin County on Saturday. In girls play, No. 6-seeded Gilmer will face No. 3 -seeded Dawson County on Thursday after its 70-51 victory against West Hall on Tuesday. Lumpkin County, the league’s No. 5 seed, will face North Hall on Thursday.
Here are the schedules for those two regions:
2-3A Boys
Monday (Feb. 8)
#5 Jackson 62, #8 Mary Persons 43
#6 Peach County 50, #7 Crisp County 36
Tuesday (Feb. 9)
#5 Jackson 55, #4 Central-Macon 48
#3 Pike County 47, #6 Peach County 36
Thursday (Feb. 11)
At Upson-Lee
#1 Upson-Lee vs. #5 Jackson
#2 Americus-Sumter vs. #3 Pike County
Friday (Feb. 12)
At Upson-Lee
3rd/4th, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
2-3A Girls
Monday (Feb. 8)
#5 Mary Persons 100, #8 Pike County 60
#7 Central-Macon 64, #6 Jackson 58
Tuesday (Feb. 9)
#4 Crisp County 72, #5 Mary Persons 53
#3 Peach County 87, #7 Central-Macon 61
Thursday (Feb. 11)
At Upson-Lee
#1 Americus-Sumter vs. #4 Crisp County
#2 Upson-Lee vs. #3 Peach County
Friday (Feb. 12)
At Upson-Lee
3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
7-3A Boys
Tuesday (Feb. 9)
#6 Cherokee Bluff 53, #7 West Hall 6
Thursday (Feb. 11)
#6 Cherokee Bluff at #3 Gilmer, 6 p.m.
#5 Dawson County at #4 North Hall
Saturday (Feb. 13)
At Lumpkin County
#2 White County vs. #3 Gilmer/#6 Cherokee Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Lumpkin County vs. #4 North Hall/#5 Dawson County, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday (Feb. 16)
At Lumpkin County
3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
7-3A Girls
Tuesday (Feb. 9)
#6 Gilmer 70, #7 West Hall 51
Thursday (Feb. 11)
#6 Gilmer at #3 Dawson County, 6 p.m.
#5 Lumpkin County at #4 North Hall, 8 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 13)
At Gilmer
#2 Cherokee Bluff vs. #3 Dawson County/#6 Gilmer, 3:30 p.m.
#1 White County vs. #4 North Hall/#5 Lumpkin County, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday (Feb. 16)
At Gilmer
3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.