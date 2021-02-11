Class 3A Blog: Two regions get early jump on postseason

On the boys side of Region 2, Jackson defeated Mary Persons 62-43 Monday and Central-Macon 55-48 Tuesday to advance to a matchup against No. 1 Upson-Lee on Thursday. Pike County, the No. 3 seed, beat Peach County 47-36 Tuesday and will face the region’s No. 2-seeded Americus-Sumter on Thursday. In girls play, top-seeded Americus-Sumter will face No. 4-seeded Crisp County for a championship berth. Top-ranked Upson-Lee will face Peach County on Thursday to reach the region finals.

On the boys side of 7-3A, Cherokee Bluff defeated West Hall on Tuesday and will face Gilmer on Thursday. The winner of Cherokee Bluff-Gilmer will face No. 2-seeded White County on Saturday. Dawson County will travel to West Hall on Thursday, and if it wins, will face No. 1-seeded Lumpkin County on Saturday. In girls play, No. 6-seeded Gilmer will face No. 3 -seeded Dawson County on Thursday after its 70-51 victory against West Hall on Tuesday. Lumpkin County, the league’s No. 5 seed, will face North Hall on Thursday.