Class 3A Blog: Top-ranked Cedar Grove squeaks past Rockmart to set up championship rematch with Crisp

“First off, I have to give major props to (Biff Parson) at Rockmart,” said head coach Miguel Patrick. “He runs a great program and had his guys prepared. They are a lot better than what some people think. Especially the quarterback, Javin Whatley. He is one of the most dynamic players that we have seen in a long time. He can make plays all over the field. We didn’t have a guy like that to practice against, and we couldn’t plan for the kind of speed he has.”

The Saints got two rushing touchdowns from Rashad Dubinion in overtime, which proved to be the difference. Rockmart had its chance at victory, but a field goal missed wide left. Quarterback Austin Smith had two touchdown passes to Janirian Bonner.