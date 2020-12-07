Class 3A Blog: Top-ranked Cedar Grove squeaks past Rockmart to set up championship rematch with Crisp

Top-ranked and two-time defending champion Cedar Grove is lucky to be alive in the brackets after surviving a 30-27 triple-overtime thriller at No. 7 Rockmart Friday.
“First off, I have to give major props to (Biff Parson) at Rockmart,” said head coach Miguel Patrick. “He runs a great program and had his guys prepared. They are a lot better than what some people think. Especially the quarterback, Javin Whatley. He is one of the most dynamic players that we have seen in a long time. He can make plays all over the field. We didn’t have a guy like that to practice against, and we couldn’t plan for the kind of speed he has.”
The Saints got two rushing touchdowns from Rashad Dubinion in overtime, which proved to be the difference. Rockmart had its chance at victory, but a field goal missed wide left. Quarterback Austin Smith had two touchdown passes to Janirian Bonner.
The victory set up a rematch of last year’s title game, when Cedar Grove travels to No. 4 Crisp County Friday for a quarterfinal matchup.
“It’s going to be another tough one,” Patrick said. “Crisp County ... they do a great job down there. Their coaches are phenomenal, and they have their kids prepared each and every week. We kind of have a history in the playoffs and we have come out on top, but going down to their place will definitely be a tough environment.”
Cedar Grove beat Crisp County 55-0 in 2016. Last season, the Saints won 21-14 in the championship game. Aside from Cedar Grove’s close call and Carver-Atlanta’s 23-21 victory against Region 7 No. 1 seed Cherokee Bluff, the other six games on Friday were blowouts.
In those six games, the winners outscored opponents 273-21 (Appling beat Upson-Lee 61-7; Greater Atlanta Christian advanced past North Hall 33-0; Oconee handled Dawson County 42-7; Peach County beat Thomson 59-7; Pierce County defeated Central-Macon 42-0, and Crisp County beat Richmond Academy 36-0.)
Just one unranked program – Carver-Atlanta – advanced to the quarterfinals. It will be the third quarterfinal appearance for head coach Darren Myles. Carver entered the class from 5A and has not been to the quarterfinals since 2017, when it advanced to the semifinals. Before then, Carver’s last quarterfinal appearance was 2007, Myles second season leading the Panthers. Before that, 1986 was the last time Carver reached the quarterfinals.
3A quarterfinal schedule
No. 8 Appling County at No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian
No. 3 Peach County at No. 2 Oconee County
Carver-Atlanta at No. 6 Pierce County
No. 1 Cedar Grove at No. 4 Crisp County
