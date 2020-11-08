Class 3A Blog: Top programs play to form as playoffs loom

All of the Class 3A ranked programs that played this week won easily, other than No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (8-0, 4-0), which narrowly defeated Dawson County 28-27 to remain unbeaten.
-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove defeated Westminster 24-10. Cedar Grove held Westminster scoreless in the second half, allowing minus-11 yards, and only 74 yards of offense in the game. But as usual, Westminster showed signs of a postseason run in the making and could cause trouble in the playoffs for several teams as the No. 2 or 3 seed from 5-3A. Cedar Grove quarterback Austin Smith was 20-of-30 passing for 314 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns. Bernard Mack had seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
-- No. 2 Oconee County had little trouble with Monroe Area in its 8-3A game, beating the Purple Hurricane 35-16. Quarterback Jacob Wright was 13-of-15 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Darius Johnson had four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Johnson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. West Weeks had 10 tackles and had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Hamm had seven tackles and one strip on a sack, which led to a Carsen Stocklinski recovery and touchdown. Justin Coleman had 10 tackles, two for a losses, with one interception.
-- No. 3 Peach County and No. 4 Crisp County each won their 2-3A games with Peach beating Jackson 44-10 and Crisp handling Americus-Sumter 41-14. Peach and Central-Macon are tied atop the 2-3A standings at 5-0, and Crisp is trailing at 4-1.
-- No. 7 Rockmart’s 45-7 victory against Adairsville in a 6-3A game kept the Yellow Jackets alone at the top of the region standings at 6-0. Rockmart leads North Murray (5-1) and Adairsville/Ringgold/LaFayette (4-2).
-- In Region 1-3A, Pierce County moved to 2-0 in the region after beating Long County 52-0 and is tied with No. 5 Appling as the front-runner in the league. Pierce and Appling will meet Nov. 20 in what should be the region championship game.
Region Records
Region Season Pct
1-3A 9-19 0.321
2-3A 10-9 0.526
3-3A 6-15 0.286
4-3A 10-14 0.417
5-3A 8-8 0.500
6-3A 7-10 0.412
7-3A 14-13 0.519
8-3A 20-8 0.714
