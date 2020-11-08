Class 3A Blog: Top programs play to form as playoffs loom

-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove defeated Westminster 24-10. Cedar Grove held Westminster scoreless in the second half, allowing minus-11 yards, and only 74 yards of offense in the game. But as usual, Westminster showed signs of a postseason run in the making and could cause trouble in the playoffs for several teams as the No. 2 or 3 seed from 5-3A. Cedar Grove quarterback Austin Smith was 20-of-30 passing for 314 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns. Bernard Mack had seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

-- No. 2 Oconee County had little trouble with Monroe Area in its 8-3A game, beating the Purple Hurricane 35-16. Quarterback Jacob Wright was 13-of-15 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Darius Johnson had four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Johnson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. West Weeks had 10 tackles and had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Hamm had seven tackles and one strip on a sack, which led to a Carsen Stocklinski recovery and touchdown. Justin Coleman had 10 tackles, two for a losses, with one interception.