Class 3A Blog: Top boys teams, players begin to stake claims at the top

The Patriots are riding a two-game losing streak into Friday’s game against Galloway in the Big South Shootout, which the Patriots will host this weekend. Sandy Creek’s losses – to 6A No. 6 Kell (61-46) and 2A No. 2 Pace Academy (54-50) – came against highly-ranked opponents. Sandy Creek beat No. 9 GAC (54-47) on Dec. 10.

Salem (7-3, 1-1)

The Seminoles are competing in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler and defeated New Faith Christian Academy (70-38) in the first round Monday. Salem will face Class A Private Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday. In the Lemon Street Classic on Dec. 21, the Seminoles lost in the Blue Bracket Championship game against Cumberland Christian (63-54).

Top players*

D’Ante Bass, Windsor Forest

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound senior shooting guard is averaging 19.3 points and seven rebounds per game. He scored season-high 23 points against Johnson on Dec. 10 and Liberty County on Dec. 14.

Aidan Hadaway, Lafayette

The 6-5, 175-pound senior shooting forward is averaging 30.4 points per game. Against Ridgeland on Nov. 30, he scored a season-high 48 points in the 89-52 victory. He scored 42 points against Ringgold on Dec. 11. He’s rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and committed to Ohio.

Jerald Colonel, Groves

The 6-8, 180-pound senior forward averaged 13 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals through three games. Against Johnson-Savannah on Dec. 14, Colonel scored 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

* If you would like your team’s stats or information on your top players to be shared, email sethellerbee@gmail.com or update your team’s stats on the GHSA Stats Link.

[Coming Thursday: Top girls teams and players]

Class 3A boys top 10

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Salem

4. Lafayette

5. Thomson

6. Cross Creek

7. Americus-Sumter

8. Johnson-Savannah

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe