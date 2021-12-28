Class 3A Blog: Top boys teams, players begin to stake claims at the top

As the Class 3A high school boys basketball season heads into January, some top teams and top players have emerged:
Top teams
Windsor Forest (8-1, 3-0 Region 3)
The top-ranked Knights lost to Potter’s House Christian (Fla.) on Dec. 18 (49-46) and since have beaten host Central Florida Christian (66-64) and Hialeah (Fla.) (87-50) in the Clash at the Cross Christmas Classic. The Knights will play Kell in the Champions Classic on Dec. 29.
Sandy Creek (7-2, 2-0 Region 5)
The Patriots are riding a two-game losing streak into Friday’s game against Galloway in the Big South Shootout, which the Patriots will host this weekend. Sandy Creek’s losses – to 6A No. 6 Kell (61-46) and 2A No. 2 Pace Academy (54-50) – came against highly-ranked opponents. Sandy Creek beat No. 9 GAC (54-47) on Dec. 10.
Salem (7-3, 1-1)
The Seminoles are competing in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler and defeated New Faith Christian Academy (70-38) in the first round Monday. Salem will face Class A Private Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday. In the Lemon Street Classic on Dec. 21, the Seminoles lost in the Blue Bracket Championship game against Cumberland Christian (63-54).
Top players*
D’Ante Bass, Windsor Forest
The 6-foot-7, 180-pound senior shooting guard is averaging 19.3 points and seven rebounds per game. He scored season-high 23 points against Johnson on Dec. 10 and Liberty County on Dec. 14.
Aidan Hadaway, Lafayette
The 6-5, 175-pound senior shooting forward is averaging 30.4 points per game. Against Ridgeland on Nov. 30, he scored a season-high 48 points in the 89-52 victory. He scored 42 points against Ringgold on Dec. 11. He’s rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and committed to Ohio.
Jerald Colonel, Groves
The 6-8, 180-pound senior forward averaged 13 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals through three games. Against Johnson-Savannah on Dec. 14, Colonel scored 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
* If you would like your team’s stats or information on your top players to be shared, email sethellerbee@gmail.com or update your team’s stats on the GHSA Stats Link.
[Coming Thursday: Top girls teams and players]
Class 3A boys top 10
1. Windsor Forest
2. Sandy Creek
3. Salem
4. Lafayette
5. Thomson
6. Cross Creek
7. Americus-Sumter
8. Johnson-Savannah
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
About the Author