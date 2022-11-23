Class 3A blog: This weekend’s appetizers might be better than Dec. 10′s main meal

Cedar Grove defeated Bremen 48-7 and Hebron Christian 70-33 in the first two rounds. Its two losses came against to Mill Creek (52-36) and Colquitt County (39-17), both 7A ranked powerhouses and each making quarterfinals appearances.

Quarterback Elliott Colson leads a Saints offense that has outscored opponents 418-220. Four-star Ohio State-commitment cornerback Kaylin Lee, an AJC Super 11 selection, anchors the Saints defensive secondary.

In the other matchups:

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R1 #1 Thomasville

Carver’s senior quarterback Bryce Bowens is 150-of-249 passing for 2,042 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for seven touchdowns. Senior Shoun Bilal adds five rushing touchdowns.

Seniors Zyee’k Mender (nine touchdown receptions) and Deandre Buchannon (7) lead the receivers for Carver.

Thomasville’s freshman quarterback Camren Hill is 96-of-176 passing for 1,529 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cole Shaw (six TDs), DJ Thurman (six TDs) and Jay Randall (four TDs) anchor receivers. Freshman Levonte Cole has rushed for eight touchdowns, and junior Jay Randall has seven touchdown runs.

The winner will face the Sandy Creek/Savannah Christian winner.

R5 #2 Sandy Creek at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

Sandy Creek should win, but don’t tell that to the newcomer Savannah Christian, a week removed from upending then-No. 6 Peach County 23-7.

Savannah Christian enters the game averaging 270 rushing to 150 passing yards per game, while Sandy Creek averages 188 passing to 133 rushing yards per game. Savannah Christian quarterback Paulus Zittrauer is 101-of-158 passing for 1,722 yards and 15 touchdowns. Zo Smalls leads the backfield with 190 carries for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. David Bucey has 36 receptions for 721 yards and six touchdown catches.

Sandy Creek quarterback Geimere Latimer is 136-of-245 passing for 2,231 yards and 28 touchdowns – 11 to Cameron Watts. Latimer leads the run game with 99 carries for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns. His little brother, Amari, has 103 carries for 607 yards and seven touchdowns. The winner will face the Carver-Atlanta/Thomasville winner.

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

Can Carver-Columbus find a way to stop Oconee’s CJ Jones? Last week in a 49-21 victory against Lumpkin County, the senior back had eight carries for 65 yards and five touchdowns. On the flip side, can Oconee County stop Carver’s senior back Jamari Riley, who has 169 carries for 1,297 yards and 17 touchdowns? The winner will face the Cedar Grove/Calvary Day winner.