Class 3A blog: The cream of the class rolled to victories in Round 1

All but one top-seeded team advanced to the second round -- Region 7 No. 1-seed Dawson County lost to Region 8 No. 4-seed Monroe Area 35-13 in the top-left quadrant.

Also in the top-left of the bracket, Liberty County beat Morgan 19-14 and will face Thomasville in the second round after Thomasville’s 42-21 victory against Jackson. Carver-Atlanta moved past Ringgold 44-28 and will play Monroe Area in the second round.