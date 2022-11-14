ajc logo
Class 3A blog: The cream of the class rolled to victories in Round 1

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
11 minutes ago

The who’s who of Class 3A performed as it should in the first round of the high school football playoffs with only a few lower-seeded teams sneaking past higher-seeded opponents.

All but one top-seeded team advanced to the second round -- Region 7 No. 1-seed Dawson County lost to Region 8 No. 4-seed Monroe Area 35-13 in the top-left quadrant.

Also in the top-left of the bracket, Liberty County beat Morgan 19-14 and will face Thomasville in the second round after Thomasville’s 42-21 victory against Jackson. Carver-Atlanta moved past Ringgold 44-28 and will play Monroe Area in the second round.

In the bottom-left quadrant, Sandy Creek defeated Coahulla Creek 70-14 to set up a premier matchup against Stephens County in the second round. Sandy Creek was ahead 49-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Stephens County beat Wesleyan 51-14 to advance. Quarterback Ben Stowe was 8-of-11 passing for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns – to Corey Richie and Cam’ron Lacy. Javin Gordon (two touchdowns) and T.J. Everett (one) added rushing touchdowns.

Savannah Christian will face Peach County on the road after beating Hephzibah 41-26. Peach defeated Crisp County 23-0.

In the top-right quadrant, Dougherty beat Mary Persons 39-23 to earn a trip to Calvary Day. Calvary Day defeated Salem 49-0 behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Jake Merklinger. Hebron Christian defeated Pickens 63-14 and will travel to Cedar Grove, which dispatched Bremen 48-7.

In the bottom-right quadrant, Carver-Columbus and Harlem will play in the second round after shutting out each of their first-round opponents. Carver defeated Upson-Lee 39-0; Harlem ran past Long County 35-0. Oconee County beat Lumpkin County 49-21 and will play Adairsville in the second round. Adairsville advanced after a 55-26 victory against Douglass.

Class 3A second-round schedule

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta

R3 #3 Liberty Co. at R1 #1 Thomasville

R5 #2 Sandy Creek at R8 #1 Stephens Co.

R3 #2 Savannah Christian at R2 #1 Peach Co.

R1 #3 Dougherty at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R4 #1 Harlem

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R6 #1 Adairsville

