Class 3A blog: State-wide Christmas tournaments provide strong matchups

There are many chances to watch the best Class 3A basketball teams through this weekend and into next week with region games and Christmas tournaments on the boys and girls side of the classification.
On the boys side, top-ranked Windsor Forest defeated Calvary Day 72-62 Thursday and enters tournament play this weekend in the Clash At the Cross Christmas Classic at Central Florida Christian Academy. The Knights will compete against Potter’s House Christian (Fla.) on Saturday, then host Central Florida Christian Monday and Hialeah (Fla.) on Tuesday.
On Dec. 29, the Knights will play against Kell in the Champions Classic in Atlanta and await tournament results for its opponent on Dec. 30. On Dec. 31, Windsor Forest will compete against Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (TN) in the Big South Shootout in Atlanta.
No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek lost to Kell 61-46 on Dec. 11 and will try to right the ship in the Playing for a Change tournament against Pace Academy on Saturday. Salem, ranked third, is coming off a 59-36 victory against Dougherty. The Seminoles will enter tournament play Saturday against Miller Grove and await results for its opponents Monday and Tuesday. On Dec. 27, Salem will compete in another tournament against Lanier.
Thomson, ranked No. 5, travels to Warren County on Saturday, and will host Washington-Wilkes on Thursday before facing Brookwood Dec. 28 in tournament play. Cross Creek is 6-2, ranked No. 6, and will compete in the Cayce Round Ball Classic against Byrnes (S.C.) on Tuesday and await tournament results for opponents Wednesday and Thursday.
No. 7 Americus-Sumter will compete in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta on Saturday against Blythewood (S.C.). Johnson-Savannah, ranked No. 8, will play Calvary Day on Friday and Peach County on Saturday before entering tournament play against Savannah Country Day on Tuesday, Fleming Island (Fla.) on Wednesday and King’s Ridge Christian on Thursday in the Showdown Savannah Tournament.
Ninth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian will host Brookwood on Friday before entering tournament play Monday against West (Tenn.) and Tuesday against Providence Christian in the Providence Christmas Tournament.
For the girls, top-ranked Lumpkin County will travel to North Hall on Friday for a 7-3A game before traveling to Flowery Branch on Monday. The Indians will compete in the Kelly King Holiday Classic Dec. 28 and await tournament results for opponents Wednesday and Thursday.
No. 3 Cross Creek, 7-0, will compete against Spalding in the Morris Bank Holiday Classic on Monday, then await tournament results for opponents Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 6 Murray County will compete in the North Murray Mistletoe Madness against Calhoun on Monday. Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked No. 7, is 6-2 and coming off a 68-35 victory against Sandy Creek on Dec. 10. The Spartans will play against Brookwood on Friday. Americus-Sumter, ranked No. 10, will compete in the Deerfield Classic, facing Westwood on Monday and host Deerfield-Windsor on Tuesday.
See the rankings below or follow the link to the BOYS and GIRLS Basketball Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta to keep up with the basketball scores this weekend.
Class 3A boys Week 5 rankings
1. Windsor Forest
2. Sandy Creek
3. Salem
4. LaFayette
5. Thomson
6. Cross Creek
7. Americus-Sumter
8. Johnson-Savannah
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 3A girls Week 5 rankings
1. Lumpkin County
2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
3. Cross Creek
4. Ringgold
5. Pierce County
6. Murray County
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Burke County
9. Tattnall County
10. Americus-Sumter
