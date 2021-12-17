Class 3A blog: State-wide Christmas tournaments provide strong matchups

No. 7 Americus-Sumter will compete in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta on Saturday against Blythewood (S.C.). Johnson-Savannah, ranked No. 8, will play Calvary Day on Friday and Peach County on Saturday before entering tournament play against Savannah Country Day on Tuesday, Fleming Island (Fla.) on Wednesday and King’s Ridge Christian on Thursday in the Showdown Savannah Tournament.

Ninth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian will host Brookwood on Friday before entering tournament play Monday against West (Tenn.) and Tuesday against Providence Christian in the Providence Christmas Tournament.

For the girls, top-ranked Lumpkin County will travel to North Hall on Friday for a 7-3A game before traveling to Flowery Branch on Monday. The Indians will compete in the Kelly King Holiday Classic Dec. 28 and await tournament results for opponents Wednesday and Thursday.

No. 3 Cross Creek, 7-0, will compete against Spalding in the Morris Bank Holiday Classic on Monday, then await tournament results for opponents Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 6 Murray County will compete in the North Murray Mistletoe Madness against Calhoun on Monday. Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked No. 7, is 6-2 and coming off a 68-35 victory against Sandy Creek on Dec. 10. The Spartans will play against Brookwood on Friday. Americus-Sumter, ranked No. 10, will compete in the Deerfield Classic, facing Westwood on Monday and host Deerfield-Windsor on Tuesday.

See the rankings below or follow the link to the BOYS and GIRLS Basketball Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta to keep up with the basketball scores this weekend.

Class 3A boys Week 5 rankings

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Salem

4. LaFayette

5. Thomson

6. Cross Creek

7. Americus-Sumter

8. Johnson-Savannah

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 3A girls Week 5 rankings

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Ringgold

5. Pierce County

6. Murray County

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Burke County

9. Tattnall County

10. Americus-Sumter