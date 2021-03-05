Class 3A blog: State tournament semifinals feature four solid matchups

Just two boys games and two girls games remain in the 2020-21 basketball season before the victors head to Macon for the Class 3A state championship games -- the girls at noon and the boys at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Cross Creek has a chance to send its boys and girls teams, both looking for the programs’ first state title. The boys will host Windsor Forest, and the girls will travel to Lumpkin County.
Here’s a look at each semifinals matchup:
Girls
-- Region 2 No. 1 Upson-Lee at Region 5 No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian: GAC won the state championship last season -- and at one point this season was unranked -- but after a run through Oconee County, Gilmer and Johnson-Savannah, the GAC girls are one victory away from a return trip to the Centreplex. The Spartans will play host to top-ranked Upson-Lee, an undefeated program (23-0) looking for its first state title since Upson High won in 1988. Four players average double-figures for the Knights, led by senior Jakera Ellerbee (16 points). Ja’Khia Parker scores 13 points per game, and Alonzea Montgomery and Tyla Zellner each average 11 points per game.
-- Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek at Region 7 No. 1 Lumpkin County: Against Pierce County in the quarterfinals, Lumpkin County had four players – Averie Jones (23 points), Isabel Davenport (17 points), Makenzie Caldwell (10 points) and Mary Mullinax (10 points) – score in double-figures. Senior Jordyn Dorsey leads Cross Creek with 22 points , six rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. Freshman Micheala Bogans scores 11 points, with three rebounds and three steals per game for Cross Creek.
Boys
-- Region 8 No. 1 Hart County at Region 5 No. 1 Sandy Creek: Top-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 2 Hart County will face off in one of the most anticipated games of the playoffs. The tall task for Hart County will be stopping Sandy Creek’s senior duo of Jabari Smith and Myles Rice. Smith, a five-star power forward committed to Auburn, is 6-foot-10 and averages 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game. Rice, a 6-2 three-star point guard headed to Washington State, averages 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game.
-- Region 3 No. 2 Windsor Forest at Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek: Windsor Forest is coming off a 60-57 victory against Salem in the quarterfinals after a run through Upson-Lee (58-52) and Appling (61-42). Senior Shamar Norman (17 points), junior Dante Bass (16 points) and senior Ray Williams (10 points) lead the way for the Knights. Cross Creek is led by Devin Pope (19 points), Corey Trotter (17 points) and Richard Visitacion (12 points).
Here are the BOYS and GIRLS brackets.
Boys semifinals schedule
Region 8 No. 1 Hart County at Region 5 No. 1 Sandy Creek
Region 3 No. 2 Windsor Forest at Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek
Girls semifinals schedule
Region 2 No. 1 Upson-Lee at Region 5 No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian
Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek at Region 7 No. 1 Lumpkin County
