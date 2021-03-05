Class 3A blog: State tournament semifinals feature four solid matchups

-- Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek at Region 7 No. 1 Lumpkin County: Against Pierce County in the quarterfinals, Lumpkin County had four players – Averie Jones (23 points), Isabel Davenport (17 points), Makenzie Caldwell (10 points) and Mary Mullinax (10 points) – score in double-figures. Senior Jordyn Dorsey leads Cross Creek with 22 points , six rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. Freshman Micheala Bogans scores 11 points, with three rebounds and three steals per game for Cross Creek.

Boys

-- Region 8 No. 1 Hart County at Region 5 No. 1 Sandy Creek: Top-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 2 Hart County will face off in one of the most anticipated games of the playoffs. The tall task for Hart County will be stopping Sandy Creek’s senior duo of Jabari Smith and Myles Rice. Smith, a five-star power forward committed to Auburn, is 6-foot-10 and averages 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game. Rice, a 6-2 three-star point guard headed to Washington State, averages 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game.

-- Region 3 No. 2 Windsor Forest at Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek: Windsor Forest is coming off a 60-57 victory against Salem in the quarterfinals after a run through Upson-Lee (58-52) and Appling (61-42). Senior Shamar Norman (17 points), junior Dante Bass (16 points) and senior Ray Williams (10 points) lead the way for the Knights. Cross Creek is led by Devin Pope (19 points), Corey Trotter (17 points) and Richard Visitacion (12 points).

Here are the BOYS and GIRLS brackets.

Boys semifinals schedule

Region 8 No. 1 Hart County at Region 5 No. 1 Sandy Creek

Region 3 No. 2 Windsor Forest at Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek

Girls semifinals schedule

Region 2 No. 1 Upson-Lee at Region 5 No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian

Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek at Region 7 No. 1 Lumpkin County