Class 3A blog: Sonoraville’s boys, Upson-Lee’s girls ranked, undefeated and rolling

Upson-Lee is coming off a 77-23 victory against Taylor County Saturday and will face Crisp County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cordele. Upson beat Crisp 94-30 Dec. 29.

The No. 8-ranked Sonoraville Phoenix boys are 14-0 and 8-0 in the difficult region 6-3A with No. 5 LaFayette (9-1), which Sonoraville defeated 65-40 Monday. In the midst of the school’s best start, Sonoraville is rising. During its 56-42 victory against Rockmart on Jan. 4, senior point guard Orry Darnell led with 14 points; senior guard Ian King scored 13 points, and senior Garrison Mullins scored 10 points.