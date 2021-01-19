Class 3A blog: Sonoraville’s boys, Upson-Lee’s girls ranked, undefeated and rolling

Upson-Lee’s girls and Sonoraville’s boys are the two ranked teams who have yet to be beaten in Class 3A through nine weeks of play this season, and for the Upson girls, four seniors are leading the way.
Upson-Lee is 11-0, 6-0 in Region 2-3A, leading Jackson (5-2), No. 9 Americus-Sumter (4-2) and Pike County (4-4).
Senior Jakera Ellerbee leads Upson with 18 points and two steals per game. Ellerbee, a 5-foot-10 senior power forward, averages 12 rebounds, (seven defensive and five offensive). Senior Tyla Zellner is scoring 12 points with six rebounds per game. Senior Ja’khia Parker averages 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Senior Alonzea Montgomery is scoring 11 points with six rebounds and three steals per game.
Upson-Lee is coming off a 77-23 victory against Taylor County Saturday and will face Crisp County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cordele. Upson beat Crisp 94-30 Dec. 29.
The No. 8-ranked Sonoraville Phoenix boys are 14-0 and 8-0 in the difficult region 6-3A with No. 5 LaFayette (9-1), which Sonoraville defeated 65-40 Monday. In the midst of the school’s best start, Sonoraville is rising. During its 56-42 victory against Rockmart on Jan. 4, senior point guard Orry Darnell led with 14 points; senior guard Ian King scored 13 points, and senior Garrison Mullins scored 10 points.
The Phoenix lead the region standings ahead of LaFayette (6-1) and Murray County/Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-2).
Sonoraville will face Adairsville (9-5) on Tuesday and Calhoun on Saturday before its rematch with LaFayette on Jan. 26.
Here are the Week 9 rankings:
Boys Top 10
1. Sandy Creek (13-4)
2. Windsor Forest (5-1)
3. Hart County (11-3)
4. Johnson-Savannah (10-1)
5. LaFayette (9-1)
6. Salem (7-3)
7. Cross Creek (9-3)
8. Sonoraville (14-0)
9. Upson-Lee (10-4)
10. Carver-Atlanta (8-3)
Girls Top 10
1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1)
2. Cross Creek (6-2)
3. Upson-Lee (11-0)
4. Sonoraville (11-3)
5. Coahulla Creek (14-2)
6. Lumpkin County (12-4)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4)
8. Gilmer (10-2)
9. Americus-Sumter (7-2)
10. Beach (7-3)
