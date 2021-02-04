Class 3A blog: Seven regions trudge on; Region 3 cancels remaining games before region tournament

Seven of the eight regions in the class have games scheduled between now and the region tournaments, but Region 3 decided to cancel the remainder of the regular season to limit the exposure to COVID-19 and focus on the playoffs.
The region voted to suspend the basketball programs after Windsor Forest had to shutter its boys and girls teams because of COVID-19 protocols. The Savannah league will still hold a region tournament and place four boys and four girls seeds into the state tournament. Two ranked boys – No. 3 Windsor Forest and No. 4 Johnson-Savannah – and two ranked girls – No. 6 Johnson-Savannah and No. 8 Beach -- cancelled regular-season games.
The Windsor Forest boys last played Friday, defeating Liberty County 100-42. The Knights beat fourth-ranked Johnson-Savannah 69-65 Jan. 26. Windsor Forest was scheduled to play Groves on Friday, Beach on Tuesday, and Savannah on Feb. 12 to close the regular season.
The Johnson-Savannah girls will miss one game, but it is was a big one against No. 8 Beach scheduled for Tuesday. Beach beat the higher-ranked Johnson 48-44 Jan. 8.
The region tournaments are scheduled the week of Feb. 15.
Below is the top 10 boys and girls schedule for the weekend:
Class 3A boys Top-10 schedule
1. Sandy reek (17-4) – Friday at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Carver-Atlanta, 7 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Redan, 7:30 p.m.
2. Hart County (16-3) – Friday at Stephens County, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Oconee County, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 12 vs. Franklin County, 8:30 p.m.
3. Windsor Forest (8-2) – End of regular season cancelled. 3-3A Region Tournament TBA.
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2) -- End of regular season cancelled. 3-3A Region Tournament TBA.
5. Salem (12-4) – Today vs. Redan, 6 p.m.; Friday vs. Douglass, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at Carver-Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
6. Hephzibah (9-4) – Friday at Burke County, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Harlem, 7 p.m.; Feb. 12 at Thomson, 7 p.m.
7. Carver-Atlanta (10-5) – Friday vs. Redan, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
8. Cross Creek (14-4) – Friday vs. Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Richmond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
9. White County (13-5) – Friday vs. Lumpkin County, 7:30 p.m.; 7-3A Region Tournament TBA
10. LaFayette (14-1) – Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at Coahulla Creek, 6 p.m.
Class 3A girls Top-10 schedule
1. Upson-Lee (18-0) – Friday at Jackson, 6 p.m.; 2-3A Region Tournament
2. Lumpkin County (19-4) – Friday at White County, 6 p.m.; 7-3A Region Tournament
3. Cross Creek (11-2) – Friday vs. Morgan County, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Thomson, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Richmond Academy, 5 p.m.
4. Sonoraville (17-4) – Friday at Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 6 p.m.; 6-3A Region Tournament TBA
5. Coahulla Creek (18-2) – Friday at Murray County, 7 p.m.; Saturday at Dalton, 1:30 p.m.; Feb. 12 at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
6. Johnson-Savannah (9-2) -- End of regular season cancelled. 3-3A Region Tournament TBA.
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-5) – Friday vs. Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at Westminster, 6 p.m.; Feb. 12 at Douglass, 6 p.m.
8. Beach (10-3) -- End of regular season cancelled. 3-3A Region Tournament TBA.
9. Westminster (10-1) – Friday vs. Sandy Creek, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Americus-Sumter (12-3) -- Friday vs. Mary Persons, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Jackson, 6 p.m.; 2-3A Region Tournament TBA
