Class 3A blog: Seven regions trudge on; Region 3 cancels remaining games before region tournament

The region voted to suspend the basketball programs after Windsor Forest had to shutter its boys and girls teams because of COVID-19 protocols. The Savannah league will still hold a region tournament and place four boys and four girls seeds into the state tournament. Two ranked boys – No. 3 Windsor Forest and No. 4 Johnson-Savannah – and two ranked girls – No. 6 Johnson-Savannah and No. 8 Beach -- cancelled regular-season games.

The Windsor Forest boys last played Friday, defeating Liberty County 100-42. The Knights beat fourth-ranked Johnson-Savannah 69-65 Jan. 26. Windsor Forest was scheduled to play Groves on Friday, Beach on Tuesday, and Savannah on Feb. 12 to close the regular season.