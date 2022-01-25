Class 3A Blog: Sandy Creek takes solid lead in Region 5 race

-- No. 4 Sumter County (19-2, 10-1) was upended by unranked Peach County (11-8, 8-2) 63-54 on the road Saturday after beating the Trojans 91-81 in double-overtime Dec. 4 at home.

-- No. 5 Cross Creek (14-4, 5-0) narrowly defeated Burke County (11-5, 4-2) 54-48 on the road Saturday and moved to 5-0 in Region 4′s standings. The other unbeaten in the league is No. 8-ranked Thomson, which Cross Creek will play Friday and Feb. 5.

-- No. 6 LaFayette, which has not lost this season, is coming off a 73-61 victory against Rockmart on Friday. The Ramblers (11-0) lead the Region 6 standings, ahead of No. 10 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-1), Adairsville (6-4) and Rockmart/Coahulla Creek (6-5).

Girls

-- No. 4 GAC lost to Class A Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’ 68-49 Saturday and will look to turn things around Tuesday against Sandy Creek (4-13) at home. The Spartans are 7-0 in Region 5′s standings and lead Westminster (6-2), Cedar Grove (5-2) and Redan (5-3).

-- No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe lost its first game of the season Saturday against Tennessee’s Bradley Central (69-41) and will play at home against North Murray on Tuesday in a Region 6 game. The Warriors are 10-0 in league play and lead No. 8 Murray County (9-2), No. 10 Ringgold (8-3) and Sonoraville (5-5).

-- No. 6 Oconee County (13-4, 3-1) defeated Hart County 56-29 Monday, which created a three-way tie atop the Region 8 standings with Hart (3-1) and No. 5 East Jackson (3-1). Oconee will travel to Monroe Area on Wednesday before facing East Jackson at home Friday.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (16-3)

2. Windsor Forest (12-3)

3. Salem (14-4)

4. Sumter County (19-2)

5. Cross Creek (14-4)

6. LaFayette (18-0)

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)

8. Thomson (10-2)

9. Groves (7-3)

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-2)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County (19-1)

2. Cross Creek (14-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (12-5)

5. East Jackson (15-2)

6. Oconee County (12-4)

7. Pierce County (15-3)

8. Murray County (15-4)

9. Sumter County (15-6)

10. Ringgold (14-5)