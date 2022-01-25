Class 3A Blog: Sandy Creek takes solid lead in Region 5 race

The top-ranked Sandy Creek boys team defeated No. 3 Salem 66-56 Friday to expand its lead in the race for the No. 1 playoff seed in Region 5.
It was the Patriots’ second victory this season against Salem, a team that is tied for second in region play.
The victory moved Sandy Creek to 8-0 in the league and left Salem (6-2), Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2) and Carver-Atlanta (4-3) chasing. The Patriots will travel to Greater Atlanta Christian on Tuesday for another league game. Sandy Creek beat the No. 7-ranked Spartans 54-47 Dec. 10.
Here were some other key results from weekend play:
Boys
-- No. 4 Sumter County (19-2, 10-1) was upended by unranked Peach County (11-8, 8-2) 63-54 on the road Saturday after beating the Trojans 91-81 in double-overtime Dec. 4 at home.
-- No. 5 Cross Creek (14-4, 5-0) narrowly defeated Burke County (11-5, 4-2) 54-48 on the road Saturday and moved to 5-0 in Region 4′s standings. The other unbeaten in the league is No. 8-ranked Thomson, which Cross Creek will play Friday and Feb. 5.
-- No. 6 LaFayette, which has not lost this season, is coming off a 73-61 victory against Rockmart on Friday. The Ramblers (11-0) lead the Region 6 standings, ahead of No. 10 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-1), Adairsville (6-4) and Rockmart/Coahulla Creek (6-5).
Girls
-- No. 4 GAC lost to Class A Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’ 68-49 Saturday and will look to turn things around Tuesday against Sandy Creek (4-13) at home. The Spartans are 7-0 in Region 5′s standings and lead Westminster (6-2), Cedar Grove (5-2) and Redan (5-3).
-- No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe lost its first game of the season Saturday against Tennessee’s Bradley Central (69-41) and will play at home against North Murray on Tuesday in a Region 6 game. The Warriors are 10-0 in league play and lead No. 8 Murray County (9-2), No. 10 Ringgold (8-3) and Sonoraville (5-5).
-- No. 6 Oconee County (13-4, 3-1) defeated Hart County 56-29 Monday, which created a three-way tie atop the Region 8 standings with Hart (3-1) and No. 5 East Jackson (3-1). Oconee will travel to Monroe Area on Wednesday before facing East Jackson at home Friday.
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek (16-3)
2. Windsor Forest (12-3)
3. Salem (14-4)
4. Sumter County (19-2)
5. Cross Creek (14-4)
6. LaFayette (18-0)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)
8. Thomson (10-2)
9. Groves (7-3)
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-2)
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County (19-1)
2. Cross Creek (14-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (12-5)
5. East Jackson (15-2)
6. Oconee County (12-4)
7. Pierce County (15-3)
8. Murray County (15-4)
9. Sumter County (15-6)
10. Ringgold (14-5)
