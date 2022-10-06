Class 3A blog: Region contests highlight Week 8 schedule

Dougherty (6-0, 1-0) moved up to No. 6 from No. 8 in this week’s poll after a 25-9 victory over then-No. 7 Crisp County (3-3, 0-1) last week, which sent the Cougars out of the top 10. The Trojans play Columbus (2-4, 0-1) at home in a Region 1 game. Junior quarterback Kameron Davis has passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for five touchdowns to lead the Dougherty offense. He’s 79-of-137 passing for 1,266 yards with just one interception. Senior Jacob Stallworth has 48 carries for 479 yards and seven touchdowns and Kadarryion Johnson has 39 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Carver-Columbus (4-1, 1-0) beat Columbus 45-7 to more to 1-0 in Region 1 and entered the top 10 at No. 10 after the victory. Carver will host Thomasville (3-3, 1-0) Friday for another region game.

Alongside Hebron Christian, two more ranked Region 8 teams – No. 7 Stephens County (5-1, 1-0) and No. 9 Oconee County – play region games Friday. Stephens hosts Franklin County (0-6, 0-1) and Oconee hosts Hart County (4-2, 1-0).

Class 3A Top 10 Week 8 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2) is off.

2. (2) Carver (Atlanta) (4-1) hosts Mundy’s Mill Friday

3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0) hosts Groves Friday for a Region 3 game.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1) is off.

5. (NR) Hebron Christian (6-0) hosts Monroe Area Friday for a Region 8 game.

6. (8) Dougherty (5-0) hosts Columbus Friday for a Region 1 game.

7. (9) Stephens County (5-1) hosts Franklin County for a Region 8 game.

8. (6) Peach County (3-3) is off.

9. (5) Oconee County (3-3) hosts Hart County for a Region 8 game Friday.

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (4-1) hosts Thomasville Friday for a Region 1 game.