Class 3A blog: Region 5 teams poised to make strong bracket runs

The four-team league has three teams ranked in the top 4 – No. 1 Cedar Grove, No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 4 Carver-Atlanta – and they are expected to wreak havoc in the brackets as we maneuver toward the Dec. 10 state championship game.

Top-ranked Cedar Grove, the defending champions, has won four state titles since 2016. The Saints open the playoffs in the top-right quadrant against Bremen, the Region 6 No. 4 seed. Assuming the Saints advance in the first two rounds, and Region 3 No. 1-seed Calvary Day does the same, it could make for a true test in the quarterfinals.