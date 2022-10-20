Class 3A blog: Region 5 showcase sends top-ranked Cedar Grove to No. 3 Sandy Creek

Cedar Grove is led by sophomore quarterback Elliott Colson, who is 93-of-149 passing for 1,470 yards. The defense is led by cornerback Kayin Lee (Ohio State) and lineman Adonijah Green (Louisville).

Sandy Creek, ranked No. 3, has a 7-1 record, with its only loss to Class 7A East Coweta on Sept. 9. Senior quarterback Geimere Latimer has passed for 1,373 yards and run for 388. Amari Latimer, his brother, leads the team with 443 rushing yards as a freshman. Kaleb Cost, a cornerback, and has committed to North Carolina.

At stake: A big step toward the No. 1 seed from Region 5. But the region tiebreaker is interesting, and Cedar Grove still has to face No. 5 Carver-Atlanta (5-2, 0-1) next week.

In other key games:

No. 8 Monroe Area will host No. 10 Oconee County in a key Region 8 matchup. Stephens County, 2-0, leads the league with Monroe Area and Oconee tied at 1-1 with No. 9 Hebron and Hart County. Monroe Area’s Jeremiah Anderson is 68-of-102 passing for 1,058 yards and six touchdowns. The Purple Hurricanes’ rushing attack is led Alan Jones Jr. (seven touchdowns), Darrion Manuel (6), Jeremiah Anderson (4), CJ Wilborn (2) and Semion Hodge (1). Oconee County quarterback Mac Ricks is 34-of-74 passing for 571 yards and four touchdowns. Four different players – Ricks (3), CJ Jones (2), White Weeks (2) and Titus Watkins (1) – have rushed for touchdowns.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-2, 1-0) travels to No. 3 Sandy Creek (7-1, 1-0)

2. (3) Calvary Day (6-0, 4-0) is at home against Savannah Country Day (3-4, 1-3)

4. (5) Dougherty (8-0, 3-0) is at home against Thomasville (5-3, 3-0)

5. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-2, 0-1) is at home against Douglass (3-5, 0-1)

6. (6) Stephens County (6-1, 2-0) is at home against Hart County (4-3, 1-1)

7. (7) Peach County (4-3, 1-0) is at home against Upson-Lee (4-4, 2-0)

8. (8) Monroe Area (3-4) is at home against No. 10 Oconee County (4-3, 1-1)

9. (9) Hebron Christian (6-1, 1-1) travels to Franklin County (0-7, 0-2)

