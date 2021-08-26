Class 3A Blog: Ranked teams face higher-classed competition in Week 2

Peach County’s trip to Class 6A Northside-Warner Robins for the 18th edition of the mid-state rivalry highlights the Class 3A weekend. The No. 3-ranked Trojans will try to right the ship after last week’s 42-23 loss to Central-Phenix City (Ala.) 42-23.
Northside beat Peach County 14-7 last season, but Peach defeated the Eagles 21-13 in 2019 and 27-24 in 2018. Northside won each game in the series from 1998 to 2005, then the teams did not play until 2018. Last week, Christian Martin and E.J. Colson combined for 210 passing yards for the Trojans, but the defense gave up more than 500 yards. Three-star defensive lineman Quentel Jones, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound senior, has offers from Miami, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Northside opened last week with a 48-7 victory against Veterans.
Peach is just one of many of the top teams in Class 3A that will face higher-classed programs in the second week of the season. Appling County is the only top-10 team to play down in class.
No. 2 Oconee County (4A Cedar Shoals), No. 4 Pierce County (5A Wayne County), No. 6 Crisp County (5A Houston County), No. 8 Sandy Creek (7A Newnan), No. 9 Thomson (6A Grovetown) and No. 10 Monroe Area (5A Walnut Grove) each play higher-classed teams.
Here are some notable games worth monitoring:
-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove will open its season against Class 6A Tucker. The Saints have spent an offseason transitioning between coaches – Miguel Patrick to John Adams – and this will be Adams’ first test.
-- No. 5 Westminster gets together with Class 4A St. Pius X for the 32nd time. Westminster has won the past two games – 27-24 last season and 42-14 in 2019. The Wildcats hold a 25-7 margin in the series.
-- In a game between ranked programs, No. 7 Appling County takes on Class A Public No. 9 Clinch County. Last week, Appling County beat Monroe 42-6, and then-No. 6 Clinch County lost to No. 3 Macon County 26-0.
-- No. 8 Sandy Creek is off this week. The Patriots entered the top-10 after a 24-3 victory against Class 5A Northgate.
Here is the FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta.
Top-10 schedule for Week 2
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0) – Friday vs. Tucker, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Colquitt County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.
2. (3) Oconee County (1-0) – Friday vs. Cedar Shoals, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Clarke Central, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Thomasville, 7:30 p.m.
3. (2) Peach County (0-1) – Friday at Northside-Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Griffin, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Mary Persons, 7:30 p.m.
4. (4) Pierce County (0-1) – Friday at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Claxton, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.
5. (8) Westminster (1-0) – Friday vs. St. Pius X, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Pace Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.
6. (7) Crisp County (0-0) – Friday at Houston County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
7. (9) Appling County (1-0) – Friday vs. A Public No. 9 Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 vs. South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Tift County, 7:30 p.m.
8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0) – Sept. 3 at Newnan, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
9. (NR) Thomson (1-0) – Friday vs. Grovetown, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 vs. Washington County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0) – Friday vs. Walnut Grove, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.
About the Author