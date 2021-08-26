Class 3A Blog: Ranked teams face higher-classed competition in Week 2

Here are some notable games worth monitoring:

-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove will open its season against Class 6A Tucker. The Saints have spent an offseason transitioning between coaches – Miguel Patrick to John Adams – and this will be Adams’ first test.

-- No. 5 Westminster gets together with Class 4A St. Pius X for the 32nd time. Westminster has won the past two games – 27-24 last season and 42-14 in 2019. The Wildcats hold a 25-7 margin in the series.

-- In a game between ranked programs, No. 7 Appling County takes on Class A Public No. 9 Clinch County. Last week, Appling County beat Monroe 42-6, and then-No. 6 Clinch County lost to No. 3 Macon County 26-0.

-- No. 8 Sandy Creek is off this week. The Patriots entered the top-10 after a 24-3 victory against Class 5A Northgate.

Here is the FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta.

Top-10 schedule for Week 2

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0) – Friday vs. Tucker, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Colquitt County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:30 p.m.

2. (3) Oconee County (1-0) – Friday vs. Cedar Shoals, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Clarke Central, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Thomasville, 7:30 p.m.

3. (2) Peach County (0-1) – Friday at Northside-Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Griffin, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Mary Persons, 7:30 p.m.

4. (4) Pierce County (0-1) – Friday at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Claxton, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.

5. (8) Westminster (1-0) – Friday vs. St. Pius X, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Pace Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.

6. (7) Crisp County (0-0) – Friday at Houston County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

7. (9) Appling County (1-0) – Friday vs. A Public No. 9 Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 vs. South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Tift County, 7:30 p.m.

8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0) – Sept. 3 at Newnan, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

9. (NR) Thomson (1-0) – Friday vs. Grovetown, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 vs. Washington County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0) – Friday vs. Walnut Grove, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 vs. Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.