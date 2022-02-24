Class 3A Blog: Ranked programs meet in the second round

No. 5 Cross Creek defeated Upson-Lee 75-45, and No. 7 LaFayette (26-0) outlasted Oconee County 65-59, setting up a game between the two programs in the top-right quadrant of the bracket. No. 9-ranked Groves beat Brantley County 70-33 in the first round and will face No. 8 GAC, which advanced past East Forsyth, 88-41.

East Forsyth’s fledgling program placed its boys and girls teams into the tournament in its first year of existence. The girls team won the program’s first-ever playoff victory in its first attempt. The No. 10-ranked Broncos defeated Cedar Grove 48-22 in the first round and will face No. 7 Pierce County.

Top-ranked Lumpkin County will play No. 9 Tattnall County, and No. 2-ranked Cross Creek will play at home against No. 8 Murray County to highlight the second round for the girls.

Boys second-round schedule (Feb. 25-26)

R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek vs. R3 #2 No. 6 Windsor Forest

R2 #1 No. 3 Sumter County vs. R6 #3 No. 10 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah vs. R5 #4 Redan

R4 #1 No. 2 Thomson vs. R8 #3 Hart County

R6 #1 No. 7 LaFayette vs. R4 #2 No. 5 Cross Creek

R3 #1 No. 9 Groves vs. R5 #2 No. 8 GAC

R4 #3 Burke County vs. R6 #4 Ringgold

R7 #2 White County vs. R3 #4 Beach

Girls second-round schedule (Feb. 25-26)

R5 #1 Westminster vs. R3 #2 Liberty County

R2 #1 No. 4 Sumter County vs. R8 #2 Oconee County

R7 #1 No. 1 Lumpkin County vs. R1 #2 No. 9 Tattnall County

R4 #1 No. 2 Cross Creek vs. R6 #2 No. 8 Murray County

R6 #1 No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe vs. R4 #2 Thomson

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah vs. R5 #2 No. 5 GAC

R2 #2 Central-Macon vs. R6 #4 Ringgold

R1 #1 No. 7 Pierce County vs. R7 #2 No. 10 East Forsyth

Boys first-round results

R3 #2 Windsor Forest 69, R1 #3 Pierce County 39

R5 #1 Sandy Creek 75, R7 #4 Gilmer 35

R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, R8 #2 Franklin County 57

R2 #1 Sumter County 76, R4 #4 Hephzibah 54

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah 57, R1 #2 Tattnall County 34

R5 #4 Redan 72, R7 #1 North Hall 69 OT

R8 #3 Hart County 59, R6 #2 Adairsville 49

R4 #1 Thomson 75, R2 #4 Crisp County 51

R4 #2 Cross Creek 75, R2 #3 Upson-Lee 45

R6 #1 LaFayette 65, R8 #4 Oconee County 59

R5 #2 GAC 88, R7 #3 East Forsyth 42

R3 #1 Groves 70, R1 #4 Brantley County 33

R4 #3 Burke County 67, R2 #2 Peach County 66

R6 #4 Ringgold 62, R8 #1 Monroe Area 59

R7 #2 White County 62, R5 #3 Salem 58

R3 #4 Beach 64, R1 #1 Long County 58

Girls first-round results

R3 #2 Liberty County 47, R1 #3 Long County 32

R5 #1 Westminster 52, R7 #4 Dawson County 32

R8 #2 Oconee County 44, R6 #3 Sonoraville 28

R2 #1 Sumter County 45, R4 #4 Morgan County 24

R1 #2 Tattnall County 36, R3 #3 Beach 35

R7 #1 Lumpkin County 84, R5 #4 Redan 51

R6 #2 Murray County 46, R8 #3 Franklin County 43

R4 #1 Cross Creek 69, R2 #4 Mary Persons 34

R4 #2 Thomson 49, R2 #3 Peach County 28

R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56, R8 #4 Hart County 45

R5 #2 GAC 61, R7 #3 White County 42

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 68, R1 #4 Brantley County 28

R2 #2 Central-Macon 55, R4 #3 Burke County 40

R6 #4 Ringgold 45, R8 #1 East Jackson 43

R7 #2 East Forsyth 48, R5 #3 Cedar Grove 22

R1 #1 Pierce County 57 R3 #4 Savannah 23