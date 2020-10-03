Class 3A Blog: Ranked programs make statements in Week 5

“One through ten,” said Patrick. “That is really a cointoss on any given Friday when we play each other or go against someone else, we can compete with higher classes, the top of the lower classes. 3A is really, really good. It is quality kids and it’s even better coaches. All the top 10 have great head coaches and great staffs. But 3A, to me, I love it. I think with the quality of the kids that we have and the quality of the coaches, we can go up against anybody.”

On Friday, Class 3A proved that to be true.

Here’s how the other programs performed.

-- Third-ranked Oconee County beat Class 2A No. 5 Thomasville 44-14. Peach County, ranked fourth, beat local-rival Mary Persons 42-7 opening 2-AAA play. No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian beat Burke County 55-28.

-- With No. 6 Pierce County’s 20-13 victory over Class A-Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian, it marked the second week in a row that a 3A program beat the Chargers following No. 2 Crisp County’s 34-14 victory over ELCA last week.

No. 8 Westminster 27, 5A No. 7 St. Pius X 24*: John Collier threw three touchdown passes to lead visiting Westminster past St. Pius X. The Wildcats led 24-14 at halftime and held off a late charge by St. Pius X after Alex Bacchetta kicked a field goal early in the fourth quarter to break a 24-24 tie. Defensive end Kiran Gadde set up the field goal with a fumble recovery, and he also came up with the game-clinching sack in the final minute. Collier threw touchdown passes of 33 and 27 yards to Holden Staes, while also connecting with Jacob Fleming on a 31-yard scoring strike. The Golden Lions got two rushing touchdowns from Mason Benefield and a 50-yard field goal by Ryan Kirschner.

-- No. 9 Rockmart was not challenged against Sonoraville in its 68-7 victory. The Yellow Jackets moved into AAA this season after a stint in Class AA.

Three teams – No. 2 Crisp County, No. 7 White County and No. 10 Sandy Creek – rested this week.

*recaps provided by Score Atlanta.

Top 10 Class 3A Results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0): Beat Class 7A No. 7 Milton 14-7.

2. (2) Crisp County (3-0): Off.

3. (3) Oconee County (4-0): Beat Class 2A No. 5 Thomasville 44-14.

4. (4) Peach County (2-1): Beat Mary Persons 42-7 in a 2-AAA game

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0): Beat Burke County 55-28.

6. (6) Pierce County (4-0): Beat A-Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 20-13.

7. (8) White County (4-0): Off.

8. (NR) Westminster (Atlanta) (2-0): Beat Class 5A No. 7 St. Pius X 27-24.

9. (9) Rockmart (3-1): Beat Sonoraville 68-7.

10. (7) Sandy Creek (1-2): Off.