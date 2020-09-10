Class 3A Blog: Ranked Peach County, Westminster open their seasons

Thirty-four matchups featuring Class 3A programs will take place in Week 2, highlighted by two top-10 programs -- No. 3 Peach County and No. 10 Westminster – opening their seasons.
No. 8 Hart County (previously No. 7) will try to rebound after opening with a 29-13 loss to Wayne County last week.
-- One of feature games in Week 2 is one of two games between ranked programs on the 3A schedule, a newly minted rivalry between former Region 5-3A opponents. Westminster, which entered the rankings at No. 10 this week, travels a short 1.8 miles to play Class 2A No. 2 Pace Academy for the fifth meeting between the two programs.
Pace reclassed down to 2A, where it won a state title in 2015, the same year Westminster captured the 3A championship. Westminster has won each of the previous games, including a 36-21 victory at home last season. Pace Academy opened its season last week with a 14-7 victory against Class A Private No. 5 Holy Innocents'.
-- After sitting last week, No. 3 Peach County will play host to Class 6A Northside-Warner Robins. The Trojans' best player is AJC Super 11 selection Terrence Ferguson, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive guard who has committed to Alabama. He is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Peach and Northside have met 16 times in the mid-state rivalry, which dates to 1970. Northside leads 11-5 in the series, but Peach County has won the past two seasons.
-- For the second consecutive week, No. 2 Crisp County will play host to a higher-classed program after beating Class 7A Tift 7-0 last week. On Friday, the Cougars will welcome Class 6A Houston County to Cordele. The teams have met six times and split the games, 3-3. This will be the first meeting since Crisp beat Houston County 14-13 in 2011.
-- No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian is the other 3A program taking the field against a ranked opponent when it hosts Class 2A No. 5 Lovett on Friday. GAC defeated Class 7A Denmark 20-0 last week in the Corky Kell Classic and looked good doing it. The Spartans have played Lovett 17 times and won 10. Lovett nipped GAC 30-29 in overtime last season.
-- After beginning its season with a 38-12 loss to Class 7A Cherokee in the Corky Kell Classic, unranked Carver-Atlanta will play in the Great Atlanta Bash on Saturday against Class 6A Lovejoy.
Notable: Liberty County’s school board voted to reopen its fall sports and the team will rejoin Region 3 with Southeast Bulloch. That region, which includes the Savannah schools, was decimated when Savannah opted to delay fall sports to October and only play intra-district games when it returns.
Class 3A top 10 schedule in Week 2
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0): Awaits its season-opener on Oct. 2 at 7A Milton
2. (2) Crisp County (1-0): Will host Class 6A Houston County on Friday.
3. (3) Peach County (0-0): Will host Class 6A Northside-Warner Robins on Friday.
4. (5) Oconee County (1-0): Will travel to Class 4A Cedar Shoals on Friday.
5. (4) Sandy Creek (1-0): Will host Class 7A Newnan on Friday.
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0): Will host Class 2A No. 5 Lovett on Friday.
7. (8) Pierce County (1-0): Will host Class 5A Wayne County on Friday.
8. (7) Hart County (0-1): Will host White County on Friday.
9. (NR) Westminster (0-0): Opens season at Class 2A No. 2 Pace Academy on Friday.
10. (NR) Thomson (1-0): Will travel to Class 6A Grovetown on Friday.
Region-by-Region results in Week 1
Region 1: 0-3 in Week 1
Region 2: 2-2 in Week 1
Region 3: 1-0 in Week 1 (Liberty County will rejoin this week)
Region 4: 2-3 in Week 1
Region 5: 3-1 in Week 1
Region 6: 3-3 in Week 1
Region 7: 2-5 in Week 1
Region 8: 2-3 in Week 1
Overall: AAA was 15-20 in Week 1
About the Author