Class 3A Blog: Quarterfinal boys play has an eastern, Savannah River flavor; No. 1 Lumpkin, No. 2 Cross Creek girls to meet

Cross Creek stayed alive after defeating LaFayette 59-47 in the second round. Anthoine Lorick scored 12 points, with five rebounds, and Jaquez Ellison scored 10 points.

On the girls side, top-ranked Lumpkin County faces No. 2-ranked and defending champion Cross Creek. Lumpkin got double-figure scoring from four starters in the second round -- Mary Mullinax scored 31 points; Lexi Pierce finished with 24 points; Averie Jones scored 15 points, and Kate Jackson added 14 points.

Another game between ranked opponents features No. 3-ranked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home against No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Lakeview beat Thomson 61-47 in the second round, and GAC moved past Johnson-Savannah 67-44.

No. 4-ranked Sumter County joins the boys team in the quarterfinals and will host unranked Westminster in Americus. Central-Macon, also unranked, will travel to No. 7 Burke County for the quarters.

See the second-round results and quarterfinals schedule below.

Class 3A

Boys quarterfinal schedule

R3 #2 No. 6 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 No. 3 Sumter County

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 No. 2 Thomson

R4 #2 No. 5 Cross Creek at R3 #1 No. 9 Groves

R3 #4 Beach at R4 #3 Burke County

Girls quarterfinal schedule

R5 #1 Westminster at R2 #1 No. 4 Sumter County

R7 #1 No. 1 Lumpkin County at R4 #1 No. 2 Cross Creek

R5 #2 No. 5 GAC at R6 #1 No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R2 #2 Central-Macon at R1 #1 No. 7 Pierce County

Boys second-round results

R3 #2 Windsor Forest 47, R5 #1 Sandy Creek 37

R2 #1 Sumter County 52, R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah 52, R5 #4 Redan 46

R4 #1 Thomson 69, R8 #3 Hart County 44

R4 #2 Cross Creek 50, R6 #1 LaFayette 47

R3 #1 Groves 54, R5 #2 GAC 44

R4 #3 Burke County 70, R6 #4 Ringgold 53

R3 #4 Beach 57, R7 #2 White County 52

Girls second-round results

R5 #1 Westminster 72, R3 #2 Liberty County 33

R2 #1 Sumter County 47, R8 #2 Oconee County 30

R7 #1 Lumpkin County 90, R1 #2 Tattnall County 30

R4 #1 Cross Creek 52, R6 #2 Murray County 34

R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61, R4 #2 Thomson 47

R5 #2 GAC 67, R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 44

R2 #2 Central-Macon 44, R6 #4 Ringgold 28

R1 #1 Pierce County 68, R7 #2 East Forsyth 51