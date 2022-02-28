Class 3A Blog: Quarterfinal boys play has an eastern, Savannah River flavor; No. 1 Lumpkin, No. 2 Cross Creek girls to meet

The Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinals has somewhat of a Savannah flavor about it and will provide two games between ranked opponents.
The girls competition will feature a game between top-ranked Lumpkin County and No. 2 Cross Creek.
Savannah boys teams still alive include No. 6 Windsor Forest, unranked Johnson-Savannah, No. 9 Groves and unranked Beach, all playing non-Savannah opponents. Windsor Forest will travel to No. 3 Sumter County; Johnson-Savannah will head to No. 2 Thomson; Groves will play at home against No. 5 Cross Creek, and Beach will travel to unranked Burke County.
Sumter County (Americus) is the only program involved in the quarterfinals that couldn’t be fishing on the Savannah River after a brisk walk, or brief car ride.
Defending-champion Cross Creek is minutes from Augusta, which borders the Savannah. Thomson is 30-or-so miles west of Augusta, and Burke County is about the same distance south of Augusta.
Cross Creek stayed alive after defeating LaFayette 59-47 in the second round. Anthoine Lorick scored 12 points, with five rebounds, and Jaquez Ellison scored 10 points.
On the girls side, top-ranked Lumpkin County faces No. 2-ranked and defending champion Cross Creek. Lumpkin got double-figure scoring from four starters in the second round -- Mary Mullinax scored 31 points; Lexi Pierce finished with 24 points; Averie Jones scored 15 points, and Kate Jackson added 14 points.
Another game between ranked opponents features No. 3-ranked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home against No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Lakeview beat Thomson 61-47 in the second round, and GAC moved past Johnson-Savannah 67-44.
No. 4-ranked Sumter County joins the boys team in the quarterfinals and will host unranked Westminster in Americus. Central-Macon, also unranked, will travel to No. 7 Burke County for the quarters.
See the second-round results and quarterfinals schedule below.
Class 3A
Boys quarterfinal schedule
R3 #2 No. 6 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 No. 3 Sumter County
R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 No. 2 Thomson
R4 #2 No. 5 Cross Creek at R3 #1 No. 9 Groves
R3 #4 Beach at R4 #3 Burke County
Girls quarterfinal schedule
R5 #1 Westminster at R2 #1 No. 4 Sumter County
R7 #1 No. 1 Lumpkin County at R4 #1 No. 2 Cross Creek
R5 #2 No. 5 GAC at R6 #1 No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
R2 #2 Central-Macon at R1 #1 No. 7 Pierce County
Boys second-round results
R3 #2 Windsor Forest 47, R5 #1 Sandy Creek 37
R2 #1 Sumter County 52, R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41
R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah 52, R5 #4 Redan 46
R4 #1 Thomson 69, R8 #3 Hart County 44
R4 #2 Cross Creek 50, R6 #1 LaFayette 47
R3 #1 Groves 54, R5 #2 GAC 44
R4 #3 Burke County 70, R6 #4 Ringgold 53
R3 #4 Beach 57, R7 #2 White County 52
Girls second-round results
R5 #1 Westminster 72, R3 #2 Liberty County 33
R2 #1 Sumter County 47, R8 #2 Oconee County 30
R7 #1 Lumpkin County 90, R1 #2 Tattnall County 30
R4 #1 Cross Creek 52, R6 #2 Murray County 34
R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61, R4 #2 Thomson 47
R5 #2 GAC 67, R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 44
R2 #2 Central-Macon 44, R6 #4 Ringgold 28
R1 #1 Pierce County 68, R7 #2 East Forsyth 51
