Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class 3A Blog: Quarterfinal boys play has an eastern, Savannah River flavor; No. 1 Lumpkin, No. 2 Cross Creek girls to meet

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
28 minutes ago

The Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinals has somewhat of a Savannah flavor about it and will provide two games between ranked opponents.

The girls competition will feature a game between top-ranked Lumpkin County and No. 2 Cross Creek.

Savannah boys teams still alive include No. 6 Windsor Forest, unranked Johnson-Savannah, No. 9 Groves and unranked Beach, all playing non-Savannah opponents. Windsor Forest will travel to No. 3 Sumter County; Johnson-Savannah will head to No. 2 Thomson; Groves will play at home against No. 5 Cross Creek, and Beach will travel to unranked Burke County.

Sumter County (Americus) is the only program involved in the quarterfinals that couldn’t be fishing on the Savannah River after a brisk walk, or brief car ride.

Defending-champion Cross Creek is minutes from Augusta, which borders the Savannah. Thomson is 30-or-so miles west of Augusta, and Burke County is about the same distance south of Augusta.

Cross Creek stayed alive after defeating LaFayette 59-47 in the second round. Anthoine Lorick scored 12 points, with five rebounds, and Jaquez Ellison scored 10 points.

On the girls side, top-ranked Lumpkin County faces No. 2-ranked and defending champion Cross Creek. Lumpkin got double-figure scoring from four starters in the second round -- Mary Mullinax scored 31 points; Lexi Pierce finished with 24 points; Averie Jones scored 15 points, and Kate Jackson added 14 points.

Another game between ranked opponents features No. 3-ranked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home against No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Lakeview beat Thomson 61-47 in the second round, and GAC moved past Johnson-Savannah 67-44.

No. 4-ranked Sumter County joins the boys team in the quarterfinals and will host unranked Westminster in Americus. Central-Macon, also unranked, will travel to No. 7 Burke County for the quarters.

See the second-round results and quarterfinals schedule below.

Class 3A

Boys quarterfinal schedule

R3 #2 No. 6 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 No. 3 Sumter County

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 No. 2 Thomson

R4 #2 No. 5 Cross Creek at R3 #1 No. 9 Groves

R3 #4 Beach at R4 #3 Burke County

Girls quarterfinal schedule

R5 #1 Westminster at R2 #1 No. 4 Sumter County

R7 #1 No. 1 Lumpkin County at R4 #1 No. 2 Cross Creek

R5 #2 No. 5 GAC at R6 #1 No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R2 #2 Central-Macon at R1 #1 No. 7 Pierce County

Boys second-round results

R3 #2 Windsor Forest 47, R5 #1 Sandy Creek 37

R2 #1 Sumter County 52, R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41

R3 #3 Johnson-Savannah 52, R5 #4 Redan 46

R4 #1 Thomson 69, R8 #3 Hart County 44

R4 #2 Cross Creek 50, R6 #1 LaFayette 47

R3 #1 Groves 54, R5 #2 GAC 44

R4 #3 Burke County 70, R6 #4 Ringgold 53

R3 #4 Beach 57, R7 #2 White County 52

Girls second-round results

R5 #1 Westminster 72, R3 #2 Liberty County 33

R2 #1 Sumter County 47, R8 #2 Oconee County 30

R7 #1 Lumpkin County 90, R1 #2 Tattnall County 30

R4 #1 Cross Creek 52, R6 #2 Murray County 34

R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61, R4 #2 Thomson 47

R5 #2 GAC 67, R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 44

R2 #2 Central-Macon 44, R6 #4 Ringgold 28

R1 #1 Pierce County 68, R7 #2 East Forsyth 51

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 6A blog: Kell, River Ridge, Sequoyah sending 2 teams each to quarterfinals
12m ago
Basketball quarters ‘boiling with excitement’: 4 games match No. 1-No. 2 teams
1h ago
Class 5A blog: Setting up the Elite 8
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top