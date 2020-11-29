X

Class 3A Blog: Predictable first round sets up classic matchups in second round

Credit: Adam Krohn

The first round of the 3A playoffs played out according to plan.

All ranked programs won. Region 2 No. 4 seed Upson-Lee’s 31-13 victory against Region 3 No. 1 seed Southeast Bulloch was the only game where a fourth seed defeated a top-seeded team.

Here were some of the highlights:

-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove advanced after a gritty 28-12 victory against unranked Monroe Area. Senior linebacker Domonique Davis had 13 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a 20-yard fumble returned for a touchdown for the Saints. Junior defensive lineman Joshua White had eight tackles, two sacks, three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

-- No. 2 Oconee County avoided a possible upset from an unranked Westminster program. Jake Johnson, who had four receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns, led the Warriors to a 31-7 victory. Darius Johnson had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown and had two tackles and an interception on defense. West Weeks had nine tackles, one for a loss, and Whit Weeks tallied five tackles, two for a lossws. Quarterback Jacob Wright was 8-of-15 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

-- Region 2 powers No. 3 Peach County and No. 4 Crisp County did not struggle in their openers. Peach defeated Johnson-Savannah 47-0, and Crisp advanced past Windsor Forest 35-0. Peach will host No. 10 Thomson in the second round. Crisp travels to No. 9 Richmond Academy, which shutout Brantley County 28-0.

-- Will Hardy rushed for touchdowns of 32 and 24 yards to lead fifth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian past Franklin County, 37-7. The Spartans led 10-0 after one quarter, 17-0 at halftime and 37-0 going into the fourth quarter. GAC will host North Hall in the second round after Hall’s 35-28 victory against North Murray.

-- No. 6 Pierce County, the No. 1 seed from Region 1, had little trouble in a 58-14 victory against Burke County and will host Central-Macon. Region 1′s No. 2 seed, No. 8 Appling County, advanced past Morgan County 42-13 and will face Upson-Lee in the second round.

-- No. 7 Rockmart’s 48-35 victory against White County set up a game against two-time defending champion Cedar Grove in the second round. The Yellow Jackets could cause trouble for the Saints. Javin Whatley led Rockmart with 438 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns – three rushing, two passing and one 80-yard kickoff return.

3A second-round schedule

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Appling County (No. 8)

R7 #2 North Hall at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian (No. 5)

R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #1 Oconee County (No. 2)

R4 #2 Thomson (No. 10) at R2 #1 Peach County (No. 3)

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta at R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff

R2 #3 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Pierce County (No. 6)

R2 #2 Crisp County (No. 4) at R4 #1 Richmond Academy (No. 9)

R5 #3 Cedar Grove (No. 1) at R6 #1 Rockmart (No. 7)

First-round results

R1 #2 Appling County 42, R4 #3 Morgan County 13

R2 #4 Upson-Lee 31, R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 13

R7 #2 North Hall 36, R6 #3 North Murray 28

R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 37, R8 #4 Franklin County 7

R7 #3 Dawson County 45, R6 #2 Adairsville 31

R8 #1 Oconee County 21, R5 #4 Westminster 7

R4 #2 Thomson 62, R1 #3 Tattnall County 21

R2 #1 Peach County 47, R3 #4 Johnson-Savannah 0

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta 32, R8 #3 Hart County 21

R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff 35, R6 #4 LaFayette 7

R2 #3 Central-Macon 14, R3 #2 Liberty County 6

R1 #1 Pierce County 58, R4 #4 Burke County 14

R2 #2 Crisp County 35, R3 #3 Windsor Forest 0

R4 #1 Richmond Academy 28, R1 #4 Brantley County 0

R5 #3 Cedar Grove 28, R8 #2 Monroe Area 12

R6 #1 Rockmart 48, R7 #4 White County 35

