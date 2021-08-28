Class 3A blog: Peach County 0-2 for the first time since 2005

-- No. 5 Westminster’s 21-14 loss to St. Pius X shouldn’t drop the Wildcats too far in the upcoming poll, and next week’s road trip to Pace Academy could prove valuable to assessing Westminster’s talents entering region play.

-- Miguel Patrick is still searching for his first victory as the head coach of No. 6 Crisp County after the Cougars lost to Houston County 27-24. Crisp will be tested against Class A Private No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at home next week before the Cougars enter Region 2 play against Jackson on Sept. 17.