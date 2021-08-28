Class 3A blog: Peach County 0-2 for the first time since 2005

Three of the nine Class 3A top-10 teams lost in Week 2 of the high school football season. Two of those programs were in the top 5.
The bad:
-- No. 3 Peach County is 0-2 after a 28-14 loss to Class 6A Northside-Warner Robins and a 42-23 loss to Central-Phenix City (Ala.) in Week 1. The last time Peach County lost the first two games of the season came in 2005 under head coach Rance Gillespie. The Trojans lost each of its three preseason games that year and then won 12 consecutive games and a state championship.
-- No. 5 Westminster’s 21-14 loss to St. Pius X shouldn’t drop the Wildcats too far in the upcoming poll, and next week’s road trip to Pace Academy could prove valuable to assessing Westminster’s talents entering region play.
-- Miguel Patrick is still searching for his first victory as the head coach of No. 6 Crisp County after the Cougars lost to Houston County 27-24. Crisp will be tested against Class A Private No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at home next week before the Cougars enter Region 2 play against Jackson on Sept. 17.
The good:
-- John Adams got his first victory as a head coach, after top-ranked Cedar Grove beat Tucker 52-10. ... Oconee County outlasted Cedar Shoals 27-19 to move to 2-0. ... Appling County likely will climb in the poll after a 33-6 victory against Class A Public No. 9 Clinch County. ... No. 9 Thomson and No. 10 Monroe Area each enjoyed shutout victories. ... Thomson beat Grovetown 40-0, and Monroe Area beat Walnut Grove 35-0.
Here is the FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta. Follow the link to Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap.
Top 10 Results from Week 2
1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0) – beat Tucker 52-10.
2. (3) Oconee County (2-0) – beat Cedar Shoals 27-19.
3. (2) Peach County (0-1) – lost to Northside-Warner Robins 28-14.
4. (4) Pierce County (1-1) – beat Wayne County 25-0.
5. (8) Westminster (1-1) – lost to St. Pius X 21-14.
6. (7) Crisp County (0-1) – lost to Houston County 27-24.
7. (9) Appling County (2-0) – beat Clinch County 33-6.
8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0) – rested this week. Travels to Class 7A Newnan Friday.
9. (NR) Thomson (2-0) – beat Grovetown 40-0.
10. (NR) Monroe Area (2-0) – beat Walnut Grove 35-0.