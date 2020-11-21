Class 3A blog: Pairings set for first round of state playoffs

We will break down each quadrant of the bracket Tuesday, but here are several things that jump out at first glance:

-- No. 2 Oconee County’s opening matchup against Region 5 No. 4 Westminster should be interesting. Westminster has a history of unexpected playoff runs.

-- No. 1 Cedar Grove, the No. 3 seed from Region 5 after four forfeits and games cancelled by COVID-19, should meet No. 4 Crisp County in the quarterfinals for rematch of last year’s championship game.

-- White County, the No. 4 seed from Region 7, is coming off its big victory against Cherokee Bluff and could cause trouble for No. 7 Rockmart, the No. 1 seed from Region 6, in the first round.

Class 3A first-round pairings

R4 #3 Morgan County at R1 #2 Appling County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R6 #3 North Murray at R7 #2 North Hall

R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R7 #3 Dawson County at R6 #2 Adairsville

R5 #4 Westminster at R8 #1 Oconee County

R1 #3 Tattnall County at R4 #2 Thomson

R3 #4 Johnson-Savannah at R2 #1 Peach County

R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R6 #4 LaFayette at R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff

R2 #3 Central-Macon at R3 #2 Liberty

R4 #4 Burke County at R1 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Windsor Forest at R2 #2 Crisp County

R1 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Richmond Academy

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 Monroe Area

R7 #4 White County at R6 #1 Rockmart