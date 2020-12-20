Class 3A Blog: Oconee, Pierce find thrilling ways to advance to title game

Then there were two.
The Class 3A state championship game is set, and No. 2 Oconee County will face No. 6 Pierce County at noon Dec. 30 at Georgia State Stadium to decide who takes home the title.
Both programs are lucky to be alive after closely contested semifinal games. Oconee County, which lost in to Blessed Trinity in the Class 4A title game last season, outlasted GAC in a double-overtime thriller.
Final Score - 2 OT’s - Class 3A Semifinal— Georgia Preps (@gapreps) December 19, 2020
One yard run by Justin Coleman to punch it in. XP is good.
Oconee County 21
GACS 20@OCFearTheSpear pic.twitter.com/pL6ByPgOZo
Behind 20-14 after GAC took the lead on the second possession of overtime, Oconee was facing fourth-and-16 from the 24-yard line when Jacob Wright passed to Justin Coleman on a 22-yarder to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Coleman one play later. The ensuing extra point was the difference.
Pierce County’s 25-13 victory against Crisp has been dubbed “The Miracle in Bearville,” and it truly was miraculous.
Crisp County led 13-9 entering the fourth quarter and 13-12 in the final minutes, but Pierce took control with two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. The effort brings to mind the “Miracle on Techwood” play five years ago when Georgia Tech beat Florida State on a last-minute blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Lance Austin.
Pierce County’s comeback might be more impressive than the Tech play five years ago.
The first fumble, forced by Ty Little and Austin Jernigan, was returned 60 yards to give Pierce an 18-13 lead. The second was forced by John Manghir and recovered by D.J. Bell as Crisp lined up at the 20-yard line. Manghir, a senior linebacker, popped the ball loose as Crisp’s quarterback rolled to his right at the 10-yard line.
It was recovered in the end zone by Bell to put Pierce ahead for good. The play-by-play radio call says it all.
Ty Little and Austin Jernigan produced this scoop and score that lifted Pierce County to victory over Crisp County and on to the state final in "The Miracle in Bearville"! @NFHSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uMr6qY50wv— Bears DEN Network (@pchsbearsden) December 19, 2020
John Manghir and DJ Bell produced another scoop and score for Pierce County vs. Crisp County. "It's Gonna Happen!" @NFHSNetwork pic.twitter.com/zMex9ino1C— Bears DEN Network (@pchsbearsden) December 19, 2020
Who wins the title? Who knows?
But both programs deserve it after their semifinal thrillers.
About the Author