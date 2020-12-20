Class 3A Blog: Oconee, Pierce find thrilling ways to advance to title game

Pierce County’s 25-13 victory against Crisp has been dubbed “The Miracle in Bearville,” and it truly was miraculous.

Crisp County led 13-9 entering the fourth quarter and 13-12 in the final minutes, but Pierce took control with two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. The effort brings to mind the “Miracle on Techwood” play five years ago when Georgia Tech beat Florida State on a last-minute blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Lance Austin.

Pierce County’s comeback might be more impressive than the Tech play five years ago.

The first fumble, forced by Ty Little and Austin Jernigan, was returned 60 yards to give Pierce an 18-13 lead. The second was forced by John Manghir and recovered by D.J. Bell as Crisp lined up at the 20-yard line. Manghir, a senior linebacker, popped the ball loose as Crisp’s quarterback rolled to his right at the 10-yard line.

It was recovered in the end zone by Bell to put Pierce ahead for good. The play-by-play radio call says it all.

Ty Little and Austin Jernigan produced this scoop and score that lifted Pierce County to victory over Crisp County and on to the state final in "The Miracle in Bearville"! @NFHSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uMr6qY50wv — Bears DEN Network (@pchsbearsden) December 19, 2020 John Manghir and DJ Bell produced another scoop and score for Pierce County vs. Crisp County. "It's Gonna Happen!" @NFHSNetwork pic.twitter.com/zMex9ino1C — Bears DEN Network (@pchsbearsden) December 19, 2020

Who wins the title? Who knows?

But both programs deserve it after their semifinal thrillers.