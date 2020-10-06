Class 3A blog: Oconee County continuing success in new classification

“The defense is making us tick, so far,” Noland said. “We have several guys back from last year’s defensive team, and they have played well to this point. And the places where we have new starters, they’ve all done a nice job.”

Senior linebacker Justin Coleman has 43 tackles and three sacks. Senior linebacker West Weeks has 29 tackles; senior safety Elijah Hamm has 26 tackles and one interception, and sophomore safety Whit Weeks has 25 tackles and two interceptions.

But there have been struggles on the lines for the Warriors.

“We haven’t played with the same five linemen in any game yet,” Noland said, citing ankle and hand injuries to several players. “So we are just trying to find health and to find our way through each week. It’s hard to build consistency and continuity in any part of an offensive plan when those pieces up front change from week to week. That has been our struggle up to this point.”

To sum it up.

“One player might be a guard this week, but next week he’s playing tackle and stuff like that. So it has just been a work in progress for us,” Noland said.

Offensively, Oconee County is relatively balanced, but leans toward the run. The Warriors average 177 rushing and 133 passing yards per game. Anchoring the running game is sophomore C.J. Jones, who has 62 carries for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Jacob Wright is 20-for-32 passing for 403 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Junior wide receiver Jake Johnson has 11 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

The Warriors will host Veterans on Friday (look for a breakdown of that game in the 3A weekend preview blog Thursday).

“We have our biggest challenge ahead of us this week,” Noland said. “The Veterans quarterback passed for 330 yards last week and they have a great running back. It will be a big challenge for us on both sides of the ball.”