Class 3A Blog: Not a bad Week 1 for the cream of the class

-- Two of the top three programs – No. 1 Cedar Grove and No. 3 Peach County – did not play. No. 2 Crisp County defeated Class 7A Tift County 7-0, marking the second consecutive season the Cougars have beaten the higher-classed Tift program. Oconee County climbed one spot to No. 4 after a victory against Class 4A No. 10 North Oconee, 27-7.

-- Sandy Creek fell one spot despite a victory. The No. 4 Patriots dropped to No. 5 after its narrow 28-24 victory against unranked Class 5A Northgate. Pierce County beat Class 7A Brunswick 31-10 and climbed one spot to No. 7.

-- Westminster has not played but entered the rankings at No. 9. Recent playoff history may have played a factor in the mindset that the Wildcats deserve a spot in the poll until it’s proven they do not. The Wildcats open at Class 2A No. 4 Pace Academy on Sept. 25. Thomson defeated Jefferson County 21-14 in Week 1 and entered the poll at No. 10.

New Class 3A Top 10

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (1-0)

3. (3) Peach County (0-0)

4. (5) Oconee County (1-0)

5. (4) Sandy Creek (1-0)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)

7. (8) Pierce County (1-0)

8. (7) Hart County (0-1)

9. (NR) Westminster (0-0)

10. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Burke County, No. 10 Dawson County