Class 3A Blog: Not a bad Week 1 for the cream of the class

Week 1 is in the books and the new top 10 rankings released Sunday showed two programs – No. 9 Burke and No. 10 Dawson County -- leave the top 10 after losses. Hart County, previously ranked No. 7, slid one spot following its 29-13 loss to Wayne County.
Two unranked teams from last week entered the top 10 – No. 9 Westminster and No. 10 Thomson.
So how did everyone fare?
-- The highlight of the week had to be Greater Atlanta Christian’s 20-0 debut victory in the Corky Kell Classic against Class 7A Denmark, which kept the Spartans at No. 6. The Spartans defensive secondary made up for lost time in the final game of the Saturday, accounting for six interceptions – including a streak of five consecutive on five Denmark possessions. Senior cornerback Saiku White had three of the interceptions, and Josh Williamson, Luke Field and Joseph Rose each had one.
-- Two of the top three programs – No. 1 Cedar Grove and No. 3 Peach County – did not play. No. 2 Crisp County defeated Class 7A Tift County 7-0, marking the second consecutive season the Cougars have beaten the higher-classed Tift program. Oconee County climbed one spot to No. 4 after a victory against Class 4A No. 10 North Oconee, 27-7.
-- Sandy Creek fell one spot despite a victory. The No. 4 Patriots dropped to No. 5 after its narrow 28-24 victory against unranked Class 5A Northgate. Pierce County beat Class 7A Brunswick 31-10 and climbed one spot to No. 7.
-- Westminster has not played but entered the rankings at No. 9. Recent playoff history may have played a factor in the mindset that the Wildcats deserve a spot in the poll until it’s proven they do not. The Wildcats open at Class 2A No. 4 Pace Academy on Sept. 25. Thomson defeated Jefferson County 21-14 in Week 1 and entered the poll at No. 10.
New Class 3A Top 10
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (1-0)
3. (3) Peach County (0-0)
4. (5) Oconee County (1-0)
5. (4) Sandy Creek (1-0)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)
7. (8) Pierce County (1-0)
8. (7) Hart County (0-1)
9. (NR) Westminster (0-0)
10. (NR) Thomson (1-0)
Out: No. 9 Burke County, No. 10 Dawson County
