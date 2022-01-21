Class 3A blog: No. 1 Sandy Creek, No. 4 Salem boys highlight important basketball weekend

Each of the classification’s eight regions must report their region seedings to the GHSA on Feb. 19 in preparation for the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 22-23. That leaves less than a month before the region tournaments begin and teams try for one of four seeds.
Several boys and girls region matchups this weekend could go a long way toward determining that seeding:
Boys
-- No. 1 Sandy Creek (15-3, 7-0) will travel to No. 4 Salem (14-3, 6-1) for arguably the biggest rematch of the season. The Patriots upended Salem 60-55 Dec. 7. That loss was the Seminoles’ first and only loss in Region 5 play. The Seminoles are coming off a 63-44 victory at Cedar Grove; Sandy Creek defeated Douglass 75-38 Wednesday. Sandy Creek will face another ranked Region 5 opponent Tuesday, when it travels to No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian (11-3, 4-2).
-- No. 3 Sumter County (18-1) has a chance to move to 10-0 in league play at home against Upson-Lee on Friday. Senior Kyric Davis (13 points) and juniors Demtrice Hurley (12 points), Brandon Pope (11 points) and Cameron Evans (11 points) lead the Panthers in scoring.
Girls
-- No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (11-4, 6-0) will see how it measures up against ranked opponents at home this weekend. The Spartans will play at home Friday against No. 5 Redan (11-5, 4-2) in a Region 5 game. GAC then welcomes Class A Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’ on Saturday. GAC guard Kaleigh Addie leads the team with 21 points, five rebounds, there steals and two assists per game.
-- No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-0, 9-0) will travel to No. 10 Ringgold (14-4, 8-2) Friday for a Region 6 game. The Warriors are coming off a 56-50 victory against No. 9 Murray County on Jan. 14. Christen Collins (19 points), Angel Simmons (18 points) and Christina Collins (14 points) lead the scoring for Lakeview.
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
4. Salem
5. Cross Creek
7. LaFayette
8. Groves
10. Thomson
Class 3A girls top-10
2. Cross Creek
5. Redan
6. East Jackson
10. Ringgold
