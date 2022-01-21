Class 3A blog: No. 1 Sandy Creek, No. 4 Salem boys highlight important basketball weekend

-- No. 1 Sandy Creek (15-3, 7-0) will travel to No. 4 Salem (14-3, 6-1) for arguably the biggest rematch of the season. The Patriots upended Salem 60-55 Dec. 7. That loss was the Seminoles’ first and only loss in Region 5 play. The Seminoles are coming off a 63-44 victory at Cedar Grove; Sandy Creek defeated Douglass 75-38 Wednesday. Sandy Creek will face another ranked Region 5 opponent Tuesday, when it travels to No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian (11-3, 4-2).

-- No. 3 Sumter County (18-1) has a chance to move to 10-0 in league play at home against Upson-Lee on Friday. Senior Kyric Davis (13 points) and juniors Demtrice Hurley (12 points), Brandon Pope (11 points) and Cameron Evans (11 points) lead the Panthers in scoring.