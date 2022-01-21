Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: No. 1 Sandy Creek, No. 4 Salem boys highlight important basketball weekend

Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

Each of the classification’s eight regions must report their region seedings to the GHSA on Feb. 19 in preparation for the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 22-23. That leaves less than a month before the region tournaments begin and teams try for one of four seeds.

Several boys and girls region matchups this weekend could go a long way toward determining that seeding:

Boys

-- No. 1 Sandy Creek (15-3, 7-0) will travel to No. 4 Salem (14-3, 6-1) for arguably the biggest rematch of the season. The Patriots upended Salem 60-55 Dec. 7. That loss was the Seminoles’ first and only loss in Region 5 play. The Seminoles are coming off a 63-44 victory at Cedar Grove; Sandy Creek defeated Douglass 75-38 Wednesday. Sandy Creek will face another ranked Region 5 opponent Tuesday, when it travels to No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian (11-3, 4-2).

-- No. 3 Sumter County (18-1) has a chance to move to 10-0 in league play at home against Upson-Lee on Friday. Senior Kyric Davis (13 points) and juniors Demtrice Hurley (12 points), Brandon Pope (11 points) and Cameron Evans (11 points) lead the Panthers in scoring.

Girls

-- No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (11-4, 6-0) will see how it measures up against ranked opponents at home this weekend. The Spartans will play at home Friday against No. 5 Redan (11-5, 4-2) in a Region 5 game. GAC then welcomes Class A Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’ on Saturday. GAC guard Kaleigh Addie leads the team with 21 points, five rebounds, there steals and two assists per game.

-- No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-0, 9-0) will travel to No. 10 Ringgold (14-4, 8-2) Friday for a Region 6 game. The Warriors are coming off a 56-50 victory against No. 9 Murray County on Jan. 14. Christen Collins (19 points), Angel Simmons (18 points) and Christina Collins (14 points) lead the scoring for Lakeview.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Sumter County

4. Salem

5. Cross Creek

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. LaFayette

8. Groves

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Thomson

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Redan

6. East Jackson

7. Oconee County

8. Pierce County

9. Murray County

10. Ringgold

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 4A Blog: Updated Region Standings and trends
2h ago
Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 10
8h ago
Class 1A Private blog: Galloway boys building pedigree
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top