Class 3A blog: No. 1 Cedar Grove begins 4-week upper-class gauntlet

After defeating Class 4A No. 7 Bainbridge 30-14 in Week 1, Cedar Grove travels to Class 7A No. 9 Westlake. According to the Maxwell Projections, Cedar Grove is a 21-7 favorite against Westlake, which defeated then-No. 2 Crisp County 47-7 last week.

Next week, Cedar Grove will travel to Class 7A No. 6 Collins Hill, then play Class 7A No. 5 Mill Creek on Sept. 16 and Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County on Sept. 23.