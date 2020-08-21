Class 3A blog: Most programs counting days until kickoff, Region 3 awaits intra-district games

Region 1: All five teams – Appling, Brantley, Long, Pierce and Tattnall -- are scheduled to start either Sept. 4 or Sept. 11.

Teams out: None.

Region 2: All seven teams – Americus-Sumter, Crisp, Jackson, Mary Persons, Peach, Pike and Upson-Lee -- are expected to start either Sept. 4 or Sept. 11.

Teams out: None.

Region 3: Delayed the start of football to Oct. 1.

Teams out: Beach, Groves, Islands, Jenkins, Johnson, New Hampstead, Savannah, Windsor Forest.

Region 4: This seven-team region – Burke, Cross Creek, Harlem, Hephzibah, Morgan County, Richmond Academy and Thomson -- is set to begin play on Sept. 4 or Sept. 11.

Teams out: None.

Region 5: In this seven-team region, DeKalb schools are out until Oct. 1, so Cedar Grove and Redan will sit until then. Atlanta Public Schools could possibly delay or pull out of the season, which would impact Carver-Atlanta and Douglass.

Teams out: Cedar Grove and Redan (Oct. 1).

Region 6: All teams – Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Murray County, North Murray, Ringgold, Rockmart and Sonoraville -- are on schedule.

Teams out: None.

Region 7: All teams – Cherokee Bluff, Dawson County, Gilmer, Lumpkin County, North Hall, West Hall and White County -- are on schedule.

Teams out: None.

Region 8: All teams – East Jackson, Franklin County, Hart County, Monroe Area, Oconee County and Stephens County -- are on schedule.

Teams out: None.

Across the state, districts have reacted in various ways to the pandemic, and it is worth glancing at the list of teams which will not begin play Sept. 4.

-- Bibb County (6) - Central, Howard, Northeast, Rutland, Southwest, Westside

-- Decatur City Schools (1) - Decatur

-- DeKalb County (19) - Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Clarkston, Columbia, Cross Keys, Druid Hills, Dunwoody, M.L. King, Lakeside, Lithonia, McNair, Miller Grove, Redan, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, Towers, Tucker

-- Dougherty County (3) - Dougherty, Monroe, Westover

-- Fulton County (16) - Alpharetta, Banneker, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Creekside, Johns Creek, Hapeville Charter, Hughes, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood, Roswell, Tri-Cities, Westlake

-- Liberty County (2) - Bradwell Institute, Liberty County

-- Newton County (3) - Alcovy, Eastside, Newton

-- Rockdale County (3) - Heritage, Rockdale County, Salem

-- Savannah-Chatham (8) - Beach, Groves, Islands, Jenkins, Johnson, New Hampstead, Savannah, Windsor Forest

-- Private schools (3) - Our Lady of Mercy, Pinecrest Academy, Riverside Military

-- Class 1A Public schools (3) - Calhoun County, Stewart County, Twiggs County