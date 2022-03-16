Class 3A blog: Looking back on Cross Creek boys, Lumpkin County girls state championships

Cross Creek’s boys finished on top of the class after beating Windsor Forest 60-53 to win the program’s second overall basketball state championship.
And the Lumpkin County girls finally broke through to win the program’s first-ever state title after beating Greater Atlanta Christian 51-47.
Augusta’s Cross Creek had four players in double-figures in the championship victory, including Ahmad Hunt (14 points), Jayden Pack (11 points, six rebounds), Antoine Lorick (10 points, seven rebounds, four steals), and Jaquez Ellison (10 points, five rebounds).
The Razorbacks found the right answers in the final four minutes with the game tied at 45.
“It was just a result of all the hard work my guys have put in, my coaches have put in,” Cross Creek coach Lawrence Kelly told Stan Awtrey, who covered the title game for the AJC. “It’s a tremendous thrill to bring it back to Augusta for the second time.”
The Lumpkin County girls victory served as a testament to a group of girls who carried the Indians to a championship. In the title game, Lumpkin opened the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run to take control and put away the game.
The best news for Lumpkin hopefuls? Each of its major moving parts will return. Sophomore Averie Jones, who scored a game-high 17 points in the title game, averaged 18 points with 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Junior Mary Mullinax (18 points per game), junior Lexi Pierce (12.5 points per game) and junior Kate Jackson (12.2 points per game) each will return as presumed favorites for the 2022-23 season.
Boys final rankings
1. Cross Creek (26-6)
2. Windsor Forest (23-6)
3. Thomson (23-3)
4. Sandy Creek (26-4)
5. Sumter County (27-3)
6. LaFayette (26-1)
7. Groves (18-6)
8. Beach (16-9)
9. Greater Atlanta Christian (23-7)
10. Johnson-Savannah (17-11)
Girls final rankings
1. Lumpkin County (30-1)
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (25-7)
3. Cross Creek (25-2)
4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (28-2)
5. Westminster (17-11)
6. Pierce County (24-6)
7. Sumter County (23-7)
8. Central-Macon (23-6)
9. Murray County (21-7)
10. East Forsyth (20-9)
