Class 3A blog: In the final analysis, it was all about Cross Creek

Cross Creek’s 6-5 sophomore Anthoine Lorick shouldered the responsibility of guarding Smith, and his performance bodes well for the program’s future.

“We had a conversation earlier in the week, and the goal was for him to guard Jabari the whole game,” Kelly told Awtrey. “That young man has a lot of potential. He’s only a sophomore, and the sky is the limit.”

On the girls side, the Lady Razorbacks defeated Greater Atlanta Christian, the 3A defending champions, 56-44. Jordyn Dorsey, a North Carolina A&T signee, led the way with 30 points. But one statistic – Cross Creek outrebounded GAC 44-24 – was too much to overcome for the Spartans.

“That was our thing -- control the boards, control the ball and run the floor,” Cross Creek coach Kim Schlein told Chip Saye, who covered the game for the AJC. “Jenna did a great job down there today. I’m so proud of her. She had a big task, and she did really good down there. The whole team did great. That’s all I can say. It was a team effort.”

Here are the final 3A rankings:

Boys

1. Cross Creek (25-4)

2. Sandy Creek (28-5)

3. Windsor Forest (12-4)

4. Hart County (24-4)

5. Johnson-Savannah (15-3)

6. LaFayette (22-2)

7. Salem (20-6)

8. Americus-Sumter (16-5)

9. Thomson (15-7)

10. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-12)

Girls

1. Cross Creek (23-2)

2. Greater Atlanta Christian (15-8)

3. Upson-Lee (23-1)

4. Lumpkin County (25-5)

5. Sonoraville (23-5)

6. Johnson-Savannah (12-3)

7. Stephens County (19-7)

8. Pierce County (19-7)

9. Westminster (17-3)

10. Americus-Sumter (15-5)